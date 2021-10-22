Armed Robber Attempts to Hold Up Store with Marine Customer — Instantly Regrets it

Yuma County Sheriff's Office

The attempted robbery lasts exactly four seconds.

A would-be armed robber in Arizona didn't get too far into his dastardly plan after attempting to hold up a store — where a US Marine was shopping.

The incident occurred at a Chevron gas station in Yuma at 4:30 AM on Wednesday, and it was all caught on surveillance camera.

The footage, released by Yuma County Sheriff's Office, shows three suspects bursting into the station, one of them brandishing a handgun. The sole customer waiting in the store doesn't even flinch.

The attempted robbery lasts exactly four seconds: as the assailant walks past the motionless customer, gun pointed at the cashier, the man springs into action, grabbing at the gun with his left hand and unleashing a right handed blow at his head:

He doesn't even manage to secure initially the weapon, but the robbery is over: The two accomplices scurry out of the store and flee, leaving the robber at the mercy of customer — who the sheriff later confirmed is a former U.S. Marine.

He disarmed the juvenile suspect and detained him until officers arrived. The suspect was arrested for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

None of the victims were injured. The two other suspects remain at large.

When deputies asked the hero — who was not identified — how he managed to take control of the situation, he replied: "The Marine Cops taught me not to [mess] around." (It appears he used a different word than 'mess').