Blake Shelton Releases Original Song He Wrote for Gwen Stefani in Place of Wedding Vow

"The Voice" Coach surprised his bride at their July wedding by performing "We Can Reach the Stars" in place of a traditional vow.

Blake Shelton definitely brought something new with him when he married Gwen Stefani on July 3 of this year, and she had no idea it was coming. Now, after four months of it just being for them, "The Voice" coach has shared it with the world.

While many couples choose to forgo pre-written vows in an effort to personalize their wedding experience more, tailoring it to who they are and what they're all about, Blake took that to the next level.

He not only wrote his vows to Gwen, he set them to music and then surprised her at their wedding by performing them to her. Entitled "We Can Reach the Stars," the track has now been fully produced and released to the general public, so we can feel just a little more part of their magical ceremony.

It certainly pushes the boundaries of what makes up a typical love song. Not only is it deeply personal and directed at someone he genuinely loves, but it was literally and organically a part of their love story.

Sharing a picture of the happy couple on their magical day, Blake teased the single release with a post on Instagram, captioning it, "Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead."

Gwen shared Blake's post to her own Instagram, adding, "most amazing beautiful gift i ever received 🙏🏻❤️." The track was made available at midnight on Friday and is set to be released as part of Blake's upcoming album, "Body Language."

While it was all love between Blake and Gwen, their "Voice" co-star had to push back at Blake's version of events. "You didn’t decide to! I forced you to," Carson Daly commented on Blake's post. "Thank Jesus too, yielded the best wedding moment & a hit song! You should buy me a tracker w the royalties cowboy. 😂"

It's not the first time Daly, who officiated the big day for the couple, has taken credit for the idea, talking on the "Today" show in July that the couple was reluctant at first, but he talked them into it.

"At the wedding, Gwen starts, and she wrote this, 'Since I was a little girl ...' And she crushes, not a dry eye in the church. ... It was so perfect," Carson said. "I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' And Blake starts by saying, 'Gwen's always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.'"

"Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her," he continued. "Not a dry eye in the house."

Carson even suggested then that the song could be a huge hit for the country crooner, but at the time it wasn't clear if it would ever get released. Now, Carson gets the chance to see if he was right a second time.

"We always said we wish we'd met / Long before we finally did / But ever since that first kiss / Girl, it's felt like we were kids and / Who are we to question / God and his greater plan? / You and me are a blessin' / And all we gotta do is say amen, amen," Blake sings in the opening verse.

But it isn't "always sunny days" even in the track, as Blake acknowledged there would be challenging times ahead, going so far as to say that the rain that can come when "the thunder rolls" -- but that's also "what makes the flowers grow."

"And I know we can reach the stars / That's how far my love will go for you / I know we can reach the stars / You've already hung the moon," he sings in the chorus.