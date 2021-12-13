Amy King Duggar Defends Jana Duggar After Child Endangerment Charge

Instagram/Twitter

"This couldn't have been intentional," she said of Josh Duggar's sister.

Amy King Duggar is defending her cousin amid accusations of endangering the welfare of a child.

"19 Kids and Counting" star Jana Duggar was issued a citation in September and will have to appear in court next month, per TMZ. The circumstances surrounding the charge are still unknown.

Amy posted on Saturday to her Instagram Story, "I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn't have been intentional."

"I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out," Amy continued to write. "Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there's so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It's a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you."

Amy then seemed to reveal at least some details regarding what happened when she wrote, "the child was ok and found."

Meanwhile Jana's brother Josh Duggar has been found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The reality TV star faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines on each count. Sentencing will happen in about four months.