Beyonce Reportedly Joins TikTok, Posts Nothing, Still Picks Up Nearly 75,000 Followers in Just a Few Hours

Getty

Sony Music U tweeted about her arrival on TikTok (completely with blue check) as fans lit up Twitter trying to decide if this is to tease a new album, Ivy Park, or something else entirely.

Stop the presses, Beyoncé has done a thing that's almost nothing at all but it's enough of a something that tens of thousands of people are losing their minds about it and following it -- even though it's technically still nothing.

On Thursday night, a new account popped up on TikTok, @beyonce, purporting to be Queen Bey herself. It even has the blue verification check that we're all supposed to be able to count on. So does this mean it's really her?

Lending some credence to the new page, Sony Music U, which is the college music division of Beyoncé's music label, announced her arrival on TikTok. Does this mean it's legit? Her actual label has said nothing. Her Twitter feed has said nothing (it's been quit for more than a year now).

In fact, Beyoncé's supposed TikTok has said nothing. The account continues to rack up followers even as it sits there like a lump doing absolutely nothing at all. So what is it all about? Is it an epic troll on Bey's fandom? Is she getting ready to reveal new music? Fashion through Ivy Park?

Fans on Twitter were ready for anything, and boy are they excited about the possibility of the Queen deigning to step into the hippest social media platform of the day where she would inevitably dominate it.

You want catchy numbers you can dance to? Beyoncé got you. You want catchy dances choreographed to those catchy numbers? Beyoncé got you. In fact, Beyoncé was doing TikTok before there was a TikTok. Need we remind anyone of how she got everyone -- and we do mean everyone -- doing the "Single Ladies" dance?

As we all wait to see what she does on the platform, and watch that number of followers jump higher and higher and higher, let's take a look at some of the early reactions to this huge development (if it's real) coming from Twitter.

Everyone on my tl heading to TikTok after Beyoncé created one pic.twitter.com/xGUbP99CHo — Beyoncé Xmas album (@Candypeachesbey) December 17, 2021 @Candypeachesbey

The Hive when Beyoncé posts some recycled Moon River clips and Ivy Park ads on her TikTok tonight pic.twitter.com/2RlAH5Jlwa — Allie (#1 Bigger Stan) (@Fergyonce) December 17, 2021 @Fergyonce

Beyoncé waking up to 1 million followers on TikTok knowing damn well she’s only releasing an Ivy Park teaser: pic.twitter.com/X1n934YA0A — Terry Thierry (@TerryThierry) December 17, 2021 @TerryThierry

Me in the tiktok comments tryna defend Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/cL2F7MXw9L — Festive fag 🎄 (@sorryelite) December 17, 2021 @sorryelite

Beyoncé joining TikTok can only mean that her new era is gonna be TikTok friendly. We're getting choreo and mainstream ! Y'all not ready... She's coming. — Sam⁷ (@BTSOriented) December 17, 2021 @BTSOriented

Beyoncé invented tiktok videos, it was only right for her to join. The tour dance break challenges bout to eat now!!!! pic.twitter.com/Xzng3oP2vM — Ivy Park's Apprentice (@TrellBeyFierce) December 17, 2021 @TrellBeyFierce

Beyoncé is on TIKTOK. Oh its over for everyone istg😭 pic.twitter.com/6kbxgthr6O — neo (@hotgirlentle) December 17, 2021 @hotgirlentle

Cause really though, Beyoncé could’ve stayed enjoying TikTok on her burner account. Why is an official one being made after all this time? B7 is upon us. pic.twitter.com/B5mH5HRjvi — st. ɳick 🎅🏽 (@Creat1ve) December 17, 2021 @Creat1ve

if Beyoncé just post Ivy Park on her tiktok… pic.twitter.com/ATb2gXDegZ — cam (@yoncesmccreary) December 17, 2021 @yoncesmccreary

Beyoncé joining TikTok really shocked me, I IMMEDIATELY followed. pic.twitter.com/5eAcVo9Ai0 — Bella | ALWAYS LOVE YOU OUT NOW!! | 👻 (@Onikaslyricals) December 17, 2021 @Onikaslyricals