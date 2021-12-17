How Larsa Pippen Seemingly Referenced Kim Kardashian Fallout on RHOM Premiere

Peacock, Getty

The reality star also shared how she's doing following her divorce from Scottie Pippen.

"People thought I wouldn't make it without Scottie. People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends," Larsa, 47, said while a shot of herself and Kim showed up on screen.

"I'm great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically," continued Pippen, who filed for divorce from Scottie in 2018.

The Only Fans creator added, "I'm proud of who I am today. Like, s---, I'm winning. Like, s---, I'm doing great."

Rumors of drama between Larsa and the Kardashians began back in July 2020 after it was reported that Kim, 41, as well as her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, had unfollowed Larsa on Instagram.

Months later, during an interview with the Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Pippen expressed that she blames Kanye West for her falling out with Kim, claiming at the time that Kanye "was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim."

"I don't want to be the trouble in your relationship," she continued. "If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person. I've got my own shit. Let him feel really comfortable, really secure if I'm not in the picture and just see what happens."

Larsa also said on the podcast: "If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I'm OK with that. … I will survive. I want everyone to be happy!"

During the same podcast episode, Pippen shut down rumors that she and Tristan Thompson ever hooked up after he started dating Khloe, but said she was "kinda seeing" the NBA player before Khloe and Tristan ever met. However, Larsa said that "ever since the Jordyn thing, it's very easy" for fans to believe something like that could happen, referring to the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson scandal. (See how Jordyn reacted to Larsa's comments, here.)

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," Larsa suggested that she and the Kardashians are now in a better place.

"We're friendly. We're friends," she said. "You know what, I think the whole situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don't know anything about it. You know, I mean, the whole Jordan thing. I'm like, 'How did I fall into this?'"

"I love them. My children love them," added Larsa, who shares four kids with Scottie. "Our families are so intertwined."

When host Emily Orozco said "it sounds like the relationship is fine," Larsa said, "Yeah." Orozco then suggested that "no one was throwing shade," to which Larsa replied, "Yeah, no. I don't think so."

As of December 17, Larsa and Kim still do not follow one another on Instagram.

Larsa was a cast member on Season 1 of "RHOM" and returned for the Season 4 Peacock revival. Her friendship with Kim was mentioned in the official trailer, which dropped last month. (See above.)

At one point during the explosive trailer, Adriana de Moura, who is a "friend of the Housewives" this season, can be seen going after Larsa at a group dinner, yelling, "You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian's, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you're never going to be."

A few days after the trailer's release, Kim posted a selfie on Instagram, captioning the shot, "They can steal your recipe but the sauce won't taste the same." While some fans believed the SKIMS founder was shading Larsa with the post, Kim later shut it down, responding to a follower on Twitter. "No shade throwing, I don't do subs," she tweeted. "I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL."

