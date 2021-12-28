Amelia Hamlin Can't Believe Mom Lisa Rinna Posted Embarrassing Dance Video to TikTok

Getty

"We said we’d do it for you not for the internet."

Lisa Rinna is in hot water with daughters Amelia and Delilah Hamlin after sharing an embarrassing TikTok featuring the two girls on December 26 to her Instagram.

The short clip included Amelia and Delilah dancing to Rod Stewart's "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" wearing pajamas and Santa hats as Delilah’s boyfriend Eyal Booker joined the duo in the background.

"No way you posted this. Plz no. Like we said we'd do it for you not for the internet thank y," Amelia wrote on the 58-year-old's Instagram post.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star replied to her daughter, "Of course I did, duh."

Although the video of the dancing trio has since been deleted off of Rinna's Instagram, the reality star posted a sweet video of the entire Hamlin family dancing to Wham's "Last Christmas" in front of their Christmas tree the same day.

Amelia and Lisa wore matching red and white striped pajamas with festive hats as Harry Hamlin rocked a blue apron that read "H.H's sauce".

Previously Amelia opened up about her tumultuous year as she highlighted her high and low moments of 2021 earlier this month.

Hamlin took to Instagram to reflect on her whirlwind moments of 2021 with a collection of photos and videos that told the story of her best and worst memories.

The model began her post by referencing her bleached brows, "2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true…", she wrote.

She also noted that 2021 was, "the year that I completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that I would reclaim it even more authentically."

The 20-year-old also labeled this past year as "the year that I went to New York and never left" as she paid tribute to the city by featuring a video of herself running around on its streets in her gallery.

"Thank you 2021…," she concluded. "Thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true. You know who you are!!! I LOVE U!!!!!"

Amelia notably dated "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Scott Disick who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian -- the two started the year strong only to call it quits months later.

In September TMZ reported that Disick, 38, and Hamlin had officially broken up. According to sources, things between the two had been going downhill for a few weeks before ultimately pulling the plug.