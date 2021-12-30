Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's Relationship: A Timeline

Instagram

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin may have had an 18 year age gap but that didn't stop them from making things official in 2021. After raising speculations that they were dating at the end of last year, by January it was clear they were in a full-blown relationship. But despite their steamy photos and tropical getaways, the couple weren't able to make things work and ultimately called things off by September.

Here's what happened between Scott and Amelia in 2021…

Scott & Amelia Kick Off The New Year In Cabo San Lucas

Amelia and Scott started 2021 on a high note when they jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to ring in the New Year. While they hadn't made their relationship public just yet, they were captured by the paparazzi enjoying time by the pool together.

Amelia Shares Steamy Photos From Scott's Bathroom

Before going Instagram official, Amelia dropped hints about her relationship with Scott -- including a photo from his bathroom. According to some eagle-eyed fans, the steamy underwear-clad selfie appeared to be posted from inside his Hidden Hills mansion.

"Top of the morning to you," Amelia wrote while wearing a Skims bra top and Calvin Klein bottoms.

Scott & Amelia Spend Valentine's Day Together

In February, Scott and Amelia made things Instagram official as they posted one of their first couple photos together while celebrating Valentine's Day. In the Instagram Stories snap shared by Scott, the duo sat side-by-side while eating dinner at a restaurant in Miami. Amelia later posted her own photo from the trip, where Scott could be seen on a boat.

The Couple Spend Time In Florida With Scott's Kids

Following their Valentine's Day outing, Scott and Amelia continued their Florida vacation with Scott's three children -- Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The group even took a trip to the Sugar Factory, where onlookers said they appeared to be having a great time.

"They had so much fun and enjoyed a genuine family dinner. Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids. After dinner Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were laughing," a source told Us Weekly .

Scott Spends Time With Amelia & Her Sister Delilah

In April, the couple enjoyed another Florida vacay, this time with Amelia's older sister Delilah. In photos captured by the paparazzi, the trio could be seen enjoying some time at the beach before heading to the pool. In one particular photo, Scott and Amelia were spotted packing on the PDA in the pool while Delilah sat nearby.

Amelia's Mom Lisa Rinna Makes Her First Comments About The Relationship

Lisa Rinna used a photo from Scott and Amelia's trip to Florida to make one of her first public comments about the relationship. In the snap shared on Lisa's Instagram Story, the couple could be seen walking hand-in-hand -- but she chose to make a point about their attire.

"Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats," Lisa teased.

The following month, Lisa expanded on her thoughts during an appearance on " Watch What Happens Live ," saying, "I have met him now. I just met him, yes. Well, very similar to what you thought when you met him, he's more handsome in person. And, he was very nice. We had a very nice time. He met Harry [Hamlin], and there you go. There it is. It is what it is."

Amelia Celebrates Scott's Birthday

In May, Amelia helped celebrate Scott's 38th birthday with an early bday bash and an extravagant gift -- a brand new Harley Davidson. Then on Scott's actual birthday, she posted a now-deleted tribute to him on Instagram and included quite a few steamy photos with her beau. In one snap, the reality star was even resting his hand inside of Amelia's jean shorts.

​​"Happy birthday my love. You light up my life, and make my world better. I can't imagine what i would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I'm so lucky. I'm so blessed to have met you. I love you," Amelia wrote.

Scott Shares A Very Cheeky Photo Of Amelia

By June, the couple was still going strong, with things heating up more than ever before. Scott even shared a very steamy photo of Amelia where she was clad in only a bra and a thong. In the snap taken from behind, Amelia could be seen reaching for something on a shelf while Scott clearly enjoyed the view.

"A little higher, almost there," Scott wrote.

The Couple Celebrates Amelia's 20th Birthday

On June 16th, Scott helped welcome Amelia into her twenties during a celebration for her 20th birthday. The duo shared photos from a fancy dinner in Miami during which Scott presented her with a cross necklace, which actually made her tear up. He also reportedly gifted her with a diamond-encrusted chain and a signed Helmut Newton print worth $57,500.

Amelia & Scott Spend The Summer Together

Following Amelia's birthday, the couple laid low while spending the summer together. They were spotted on multiple occasions including an outdoor bash at Ruschmeyer's in Montauk in July. Sources said things were "going well" for the couple whose "relationship continues to grow as time goes on."

"[They] really love each other and care for each other…It's hard to say where they'll be a year from now, but judging by how it's going, it can certainly be a long-lasting relationship," the source told Us Weekly .

Scott Allegedly Mocks Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker

While Scott appeared to be happy in his relationship with Amelia, another Kourtney ex claimed he may have been harboring some resentment about his baby mama moving on with a new man. In an alleged DM to Kourtney's other ex Younes Bendjima, Scott called out Kourtney's PDA with her new boyfriend Travis Barker.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Scott allegedly wrote .

Scott's supposed note didn't seem to sit well with Younes, who decided to publicly share the message on his Instagram story, revealing that apparently unlike Scott, he was happy for Kourtney no matter what.

Amelia Seemingly Responds To Scott's DM Drama

While Amelia never made a public statement about what went down between Scott and Younes, she did seem to share a few subtle digs at her boyfriend. At first, she posted a photo in a tank top that read "Don't you have a girlfriend?" and followed up with a quote about knowing your worth.

"Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best," the quote read.

Scott and Amelia Call It Quits