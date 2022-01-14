Video Shows Union Pacific Tracks Strewn with Thousands of Packages in LA as Looters Ransack Trains

CBS

And it's happening all the time.

If you are wondering what happened to that delayed package you were expecting, you might want to check here.

Shocking video footage shot by CBS News shows a section of the Union Pacific train tracks in Downtown LA strewn with thousands of packages after looters ransacked cargo containers.

And according to the outlet, it wasn't just a once off. The footage was captured just 30 days after rail employees cleaned up a similar scene.

Keep hearing of train burglaries in LA on the scanner so went to #LincolnHeights to see it all. And… there’s looted packages as far as the eye can see. Amazon packages, @UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi pens. Cargo containers left busted open on trains. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/JvNF4UVy2K — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022 @johnschreiber

Sources told the broadcaster that the locks on the containers are easy to cut through; thieves wait until the carriages park and raid the cargo, taking anything of value and leaving the sea of shredded packages behind.

UPS packages are amongst the most prized by looters, as they are most likely to contain valuables headed for residential addresses.

I’m told by law enforcement these @UPS bags are especially sought after by thieves opening cargo containers… they are often full of boxes with merchandise bound for residential addresses. More valuable than say, a cargo container full of low value bulky items like toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/Tj5bQNIeby — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022 @johnschreiber

As you can see, trains frequently slow or stop in this area as they get worked into the @UnionPacific Intermodal facility near Downtown LA. The thieves use this opportunity to break open containers and take what’s inside. I’d say every 4th or 5th rail car had opened containers. pic.twitter.com/PHpujyB84M — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022 @johnschreiber

Missing a package? Shipment delayed? Maybe your package is among the thousands we found discarded along the tracks. This is but one area thieves have targeted trains. We were told this area was just cleaned up 30 days ago so what you see is all within the last month. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/43002DPyZa — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022 @johnschreiber

Also found among the trash were several unopened packages, as well as discarded items the robbers don't deem valuable enough to take — such as home Covid tests.

Entering the tracking details on some of the packages simply denotes they are "in transit"; some made the unlikely claim they would be delivered later that same day.

When CBS reporters contacted some customers using the details on the packages, they had no idea their items were in the hands of looters, or lying on the side of an LA train track.

"Union Pacific is very concerned about the increased cargo thefts in California, and we have taken several steps to address this criminal activity," the company said in a statement. "These rail crimes pose a serious safety threat to the public, our employees and local law enforcement officers."

Responsibility for policing the railroad right of way falls on Union Pacific Police... not local agencies like LAPD. We did see Union Pacific police chasing two people today off the tracks and keeping an eye on things. pic.twitter.com/M5aQSrkGZW — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 14, 2022 @johnschreiber

"We have increased the number of Union Pacific special agents on patrol, and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity. We also will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners and elected leaders."