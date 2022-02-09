Heather Dubrow's 15-Year-Old Daughter Kat Comes Out as Gay

Instagram

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star's eldest daughter Max came out as bisexual a year ago.

Heather Dubrow's second daughter followed in her big sister's footsteps, albeit a year later, coming out publicly about her sexuality. Kat, who is 15, has come out as gay a year after her older sister Max, 18, came out as bisexual.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," Heather told People in a new interview.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star said that the journeys of her children at this stage of their lives, and sharing their stories, is a big part of why she chose to return to the Bravo series.

"I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families," said Heather, mother also to Max's twin Nick and 11-year-old Coco. She shared that both of her daughters were very low-key in how they came out.

Max did it via text, but apparently she and her mother had already talked about it and Max didn't remember. Like her big sister, Kat also chose to come out in the family's group text, though they'd also been talking about her sexuality for some time before she officially came out.

When she did, though, Heather somehow didn't see that particular message, leading to what's got to be one of the worst -- or maybe just funniest -- responses ever to your child coming out.

According to Heather, Kat texted, "By the way, I'm a lesbian." But having not seen that text in the thread, Heather's next text was, "Who let the dogs poop in the house?"

"It was a total mom fail, and they've never let me forget that," she laughed. "All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy."

She and her husband, "Botched" plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, are proud that they've fostered such a comfortable family environment where their daughters were comfortable enough to open up to them about their sexuality.

"Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people," Terry told the outlet. "We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations."

That effort to be open on the part of the parents hasn't gone unnoticed by the children, either, with Max saying, "Even if she doesn't understand something, my mom tries very hard and she learns and teaches herself and she grows with us."

Kat added that Heather has been making an effort with her as well, asking her about her pronouns among "trillions" of other questions. "It's really easy to talk to her," said Kat. "It's not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her."

"We are so proud to show what our version of a 'normal' family looks like today," Heather told ET. "It's really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children, and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, sexualities."

"Once we start appreciating this and practicing inclusion, love and acceptance, the better off we will all be," she continued. "We hope that by sharing our story we are starting conversations in other homes and hopefully helping people." Kat's coming out story will play out in an upcoming episode of "RHOC."