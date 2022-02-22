Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Have Wildly Different Responses After He Drops Assault Suit Against Her

Getty

Rob, who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna, first filed suit against his ex in September 2017, alleging that she had assaulted him while they were still together in December 2016.

The legal battle may be over, per legal documents acquired first by Page Six, but it looks like the war isn't quite done yet.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna broke up in the summer of 2017, and it wasn't long after that in September that he first filed a lawsuit against his ex claiming a December 2016 instance of domestic violence in their home.

This would put that incident just a month after Dream was born. Dream and the lawsuit are now more than five years old, with the lawsuit now just over. According to Page Six, Rob filed to dismiss his suit after a judge denied his motion to delay its scheduled February 23 start.

Rob spoke out about the lawsuit and his decision to drop it just days before a trial was set to begin in a new statement received by E! News. "My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," he said in a statement.

"Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna," he continued.

Unfortunately for Rob's vision of a peaceful co-parenting relationship moving forward, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani sees things a little differently, releasing a statement alleging that he has a far different motive for dropping his case.

"Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit," said Ciani. "Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years."

"Chyna was finally about to have her day in court at a Feb. 23 jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob's claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie," Ciani said in her own statement.

"Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,'" she continued. "But because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false."

In other words, Rob's avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case," the statement reads. "Not his supposed ‘concern' for his daughter."

Ciani went on to suggest the next battleground in the ongoing case, adding that "Chyna will now seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs."

In a declaration filed with the court at the time of the alleged assault, as detailed by E! News, Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble said that he was there when the alleged assault took place.