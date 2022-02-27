12 Celebrities Who Insured Their Own Body Parts

Getty

"If anything happened to my boobs…I'd probably be out a million dollars!"

For many A-listers, a majority of their career depends on their physical appearance and ability to perform, so it only makes sense that they would want to do everything possible to protect themselves! That means taking care of their health and wellbeing -- and, for some, they even take things a step further. A few of these stars have actually gone as far as getting their physical assets insured!

While taking out a million-dollar insurance policy on a body part isn't an easy task, it's worth it for stars who want to make sure if anything happens to them, they aren't out of a paycheck. From legs to boobs to vocal chords, these celebs dished out the cash to make sure they were covered.

Find out which stars put a price tag on their body parts…

Heidi Klum recently revealed that she once had her legs insured for $2 million -- but she wasn't the one who did it! She explained that it was actually a client whom she was working for on a job.

"I didn't insure them by the way. It was a client that insured them. It wasn't me. And one was actually more expensive than the other. Because when I was young I fell into glass and I have like a big scar…Yeah so one is more expensive than the other one…it's weird what some people do!" Heidi said on "The Ellen Show."

America Ferrera once had her smile insured by Aquafresh for a reported $10 million. At the time, the actress was working with the dental brand on a campaign for their Aquafresh White Trays that aimed to raise money for US charity Smiles for Success.

"It's very flattering to have my smile insured. It's not something that I ever imagined happening," America said on the insurance website.

Back in 2011, Holly Madison took out a $1 million insurance policy on her breasts ahead of her Las Vegas production "Peepshow." Holly explained that even though she thought it was "kind of funny," she wanted to do it to protect herself and the other people who appeared in her show.

"I thought, why not? Because if anything happened to my boobs, I'd be out for a few months and I'd probably be out a million dollars," she told People.

Early on in Cristiano Ronaldo's career with Real Madrid, the football club reportedly insured the athlete's legs for £90 million. The decision made sense as just months earlier, Real Madrid had paid a whopping £80 million fee to sign Cristiano. The financial move also came shortly after Cristiano suffered a minor knee injury in a pre-season game. Thankfully, everything was okay but Real Madrid protected their investment just in case!

During Mariah Carey's Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour in 2016, the singer took out an insurance policy for both her legs and her voice. According to TMZ, Mariah insured both parts of her body for $35 million each, bringing the total to a whopping $70 million. The decision stemmed from the need to protect the millions of dollars on the line should anything happen to Mariah that would prevent the tour from moving forward.

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham also had a personal insurance policy on his body. The £100 million policy was taken out in 2006 and was widely considered the largest personal insurance policy in sports history. It not only covered his legs but also is said to have included other parts of his body, like his face, in case of accidental disfigurement.

When Jamie Lee Curtis was named the official spokesmodel for L'eggs Pantyhose in the '90s, the company reportedly insured her gams for an impressive $1 million. While Jamie Lee never opened up about her expensive legs, she did appear in campaigns for the brand all throughout 1996.

While filming "Quantum of Solace," Daniel Craig's entire body was said to be insured for £5 million. The insurance policy definitely made sense as Daniel was doing many of his own stunts on set. Thankfully, he didn't end up with any major injuries but he did have his fair share of cuts and bruises. At one point he even sliced off the top of a finger!

9. Troy Polamalu

In 2010, football star Troy Polamalu's long locks were insured by Head and Shoulders for $1 million. At the time, Troy was the spokesperson for the haircare brand and they wanted to make sure that nothing happened to his hair on the field, especially after he had been targeted during games. And Troy's hair wasn't only a style choice -- it was also a tribute to his Samoan heritage.

10. Betty Grable

Old Hollywood actress Betty Grable was one of the first celebrities to insure a body part as part of a publicity stunt with 20th Century Fox. Betty, who was the highest-paid celebrity between 1943 and 1951, had become known for her legs and the studio wanted to insure them for $1 million as a stunt to promote her figure. It completely worked as Betty became the number-one pin-up girl of the era and helped coin the phrase "million-dollar legs."

Musician Bruce Springsteen reportedly insured his voice for £3.5 million, which comes as a logical decision as his entire career is dependent on his ability to perform. Bruce hasn't spoken out about the policy but reports date back to 1988 about Bruce taking the financial measure to protect his voice.

12. Ben Turpin

Silent film star Ben Turpin famously bought a $25,000 insurance policy during the 1920s to protect his trademark crossed eyes. His unique look was an important part of his career and often an attention-getter at events and in movies. The policy was payable should his eyes ever become uncrossed.