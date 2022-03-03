50 Cent Threatens to Pull Entire Power Universe from Starz Because Book IV Hasn't Been Renewed

Getty

Show by show, 50 has been expanding the television universe he began in 2014 with "Power," with the latest series "Power Book IV: Force" having premiered last month to record ratings.

When he's not hanging upside down at the Super Bowl, 50 Cent is building a mega-successful franchise of his own. But now he's threatening to take all of his hit Starz series and go home!

What began as a single series in 2014 has since spawned three successful spinoffs, with the latest "Book" hitting record ratings for Starz when it premiered on February 6, per TheWrap. It was the biggest premiere audience for any show in the history of the network.

With word that the original "Power" was set to wrap in 2020 after six successful seasons, Starz announced a whopping four spinoff series in development, a decision that continues to pay off for them.

One by one, those series have been released, beginning with "Power Book II: Ghost," "Book III: Raising Kanan" and the latest "Book IV: Force." "Ghost" and "Raising Kanan" have already been renewed for subsequent seasons, a third for "Book II" and a second for "Book III."

Still in development, but not yet scheduled, is "Book V: Influence," which is a political sequel centered around Laurenz Tate's Councilman Tate as he rises to power. Tate previously appeared in the original series from Season 4 on and in both seasons so far of "Ghost."

Because of the breakout success of the latest "Book," and Starz's announcement of a renewal for "Hightown" on Tuesday, but not "Force," 50 Cent took to social media on Wednesday to express his frustration -- and threaten to yank all of the related series from the network.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sharing a short clip of a man hastily packing a suitcase to his Instagram, 50 captioned it in part, "My deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s--- I deal with over here."

The next four posts on 50's IG page are more pictures of people packing suitcases or carrying luggage with various messages targeting his collaborators, telling them that they should get ready to go as well, even urging one to "grab the scripts."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, though, 50 may be jumping the gun a bit as his contract with Starz isn't actually up until September. That means there's plenty of "Power" to come in the meantime, as well as a possible renewal for "Force."

THR further reports that Starz is currently in negotiations with 50 to continue working with him "for years to come." The outlet says other studios and streaming services have been reaching out, too, should he be open to moving

Could this threat just be a negotiation tactic, or his attempt to put pressure on the network to make a decision -- about the show and/or his overall deal?

Just because the network renewed one show doesn't mean they won't another. Perhaps they're waiting to make sure the show continues to hold onto its audience across its entire eight-episode season (set to end March 27). "Hightown" wrapped in December, giving Starz months to look at delayed viewing and other revenue streams, while "Force" is midway through its first season and has only been on the air for a month.

"Force" did have a precipitous drop out of the gate, too, losing more than half of that record-setting premiere audience by its second episode. It has since rebounded and stabilized with ratings within the neighborhood of its sister series (just shy of half a million viewers per episode), but that alone could be enough to give Starz pause to wait and see how it shakes out.

If the network continues to wait to announce the show's fate, fans might just be able to see how many photos of people with luggage 50 can find!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.