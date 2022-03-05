Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline: From Just Friends to Parents!

Getty

"So much better when you got The One."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been inspiring debates of "are they or aren't they?" for the better part of the past decade. The duo has long left fans wondering if they would end up together…and we finally have some answers!

After first working together in 2012, it took the couple almost 10 years to make things official. Even though it took them a while to move from friends to lovers, it now seems like they're in it for the long haul -- and they've even got a baby on the way!

Find out how Rihanna and A$AP's relationship progressed below…

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Collaborate on "Cockiness (Love It)"

Back in 2012, the future couple worked together on a remix of Rihanna's song "Cockiness (Love It)," when A$AP Rocky added his own verse to the suggestive song. Not long after, they performed it together at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.

A$AP Rocky Hits The Road On Rihanna's Tour

In early 2013, A$AP joined Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour as one of her opening acts. The 28-date tour took the duo all across North America, but at the time, A$AP and Rihanna were just friends. A$AP, who was dating Chanel Iman at the time, even shot down dating rumors that had begun to circulate.

"Yeah, I expected people to say that me and Rihanna were sleeping around. We're just cool…I aint hittin' it either. I'm just cool with her. I don't even look at her like that. She's sexy, but I'm good. That's really a friend. She supports me, man. She's bringing me out, she ain't have to do that…I got nothing but love for Rih Rih; that's the homie right there. I ain't tryin' to get in no trouble with no Rihanna rumors because I'm not f---in' Rihanna. That's somebody's else's," A$AP told MTV .

Rihanna Stars in A$AP Rocky's Music Video

Later that year, A$AP asked Rihanna to be the lead in his music video for "Fashion Killa." It only made sense as the song featured a line about the singer, with A$AP rapping, "Her attitude Rihanna, she get it from her mama."

Rihanna & A$AP Date Other People

Following Rihanna and A$AP's tour, dating rumors for the duo seemed to die down as they both went on to see other people. In 2017, Rihanna began dating Toyota heir Hassan Jameel while A$AP reportedly got romantic with Kendall Jenner. In the midst of their other relationships, A$AP reaffirmed that he and Rihanna had never taken their friendship to the next level.

"It never happened. If it happened, then it would have happened. We didn't do that…That's not what I'm looking forward to. I'm looking forward to the friendship that I already have with all these females," he told NYC radio station Hot 97.

The Friends Attend A Louis Vuitton Show Together

In 2018, Rihanna and A$AP were spotted sitting side-by-side in the front row of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week. While the friends looked picture perfect together, Rihanna was still dating Hassan.

A$AP Attends Rihanna's Annual Diamond Ball

In September of that year, A$AP stepped out to support Rihanna at her annual Diamond Ball. The highly regarded fashion event helps fund Rihanna's nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, which advocates for policy and systems change to improve the quality of life for communities across the globe.

A$AP also attended the event in 2019.

The Duo Attends the British Fashion Awards Together

In December of 2019, Rihanna and A$AP stepped out for their first red carpet together at the British Fashion Awards although the appearance was reportedly just as friends. While they didn't comment on their relationship at the time, Rihanna is said to have designed A$AP's Fenty tuxedo while he later commented that Rihanna's dress was his "favorite outfit" of hers.

A$AP & Rihanna Reportedly Begin Dating

In early 2020, it was revealed that Rihanna had split from her longtime boyfriend Hassan. Rumors immediately began swirling that she was now dating A$AP -- and this time they weren't shutting down gossip. In fact, sources said the couple even took a trip to New York together where they were "enjoying each other's company."

Rihanna & A$AP Are Spotted Out Several Times Together

Throughout the year, Rihanna and A$AP were spotted on numerous occasions, enjoying dinners and nights out together. While they never formally announced their relationship, it was clear that something was going on between the duo, who were photographed exiting the same restaurants and hanging out with friends.

The Couple Collaborate On A Fenty Skin Campaign

In August, A$AP joined Rihanna for a Fenty Skin campaign, promoting the products for men as well as women. RiRi shared a snap from the campaign on her Instagram, writing that the line is "for fellas too!" The couple also did press surrounding the campaign, notably their " Face to Face " interview in collaboration with Vogue and GQ where the duo joked around and looked completely comfortable with one another.

"I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofing off and laughing the whole time. This s--- is comedy. That's the hardest part. We so cool, it's just hard not to laugh, that's all," A$AP said in the video.

Rihanna & A$AP Spend Christmas in Barbados Together

That year, the couple spent the holiday season together. After being spotted strolling through New York City together, they jetted to Rihanna's native Barbados. Over the Christmas break, the duo was seen enjoying their time off on a private yacht off the coast of the island.

A$AP Gushes About Rihanna & Calls Her "The One"

By May of 2021, the couple wasn't hiding their feelings anymore. During an interview with GQ , A$AP gushed about his relationship with Rihanna, calling her "the love of my life; my lady." He even alluded to a future together with the singer.

"So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones…I think when you know, you know. She's The One," A$AP told the outlet.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance As A Couple

A$AP and Rihanna made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala. The couple looked so in love as they stepped out in coordinated looks. Meanwhile, sources shared that the couple were moving closer to an engagement and were more open about their relationship than ever before.

"These two are so madly in love…They're very open with friends that it's unlike any connection they've ever experienced with anyone else and they see each other as life partners," the source told Us Weekly .

The Couple Reveals They're Pregnant With Their First Child

In January of 2022, Rihanna and A$AP revealed that they're expecting their first child in a series of photos on a stroll in New York. The couple appeared overjoyed to share the news and Rihanna later said she was glad she could finally celebrate with everyone.