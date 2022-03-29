Britney Spears Calls Out Ex Justin Timberlake in Since-Deleted Post

Getty/Instagram

Two decades after Cry Me A River — Britney is crying foul.

Britney Spears (and Jesus Christ, apparently) are not happy with Justin Timberlake.

On Monday night, while showing off a new polka dot dress on Instagram to the tune of Dusty Springfield's "Son of a Preacher Man," the singer launched a scathing written attack on her mom, her sister ... and one ex-boyfriend in particular.

"Ok ... so I like my new dress," she began in her since-deleted post. "Pssss guess what???? I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said???"

"'Dear child ... your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most... all for WHAT?? FAME and ATTENTION!!!!"' she quoted the Lord, before turning on JT.

"Your ex did the same thing ... he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty!!!"

Britney didn't mention Justin by name, but there was no mistaking to whom she was referring ... just as it wasn't difficult to figure out who the mystery heartbreaker was in 2002's "Cry Me A River."

"Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what you sister does... a book too," Jesus went on, per Britney. "... all for what???? Knowing doing a book is the last thing you would ever do ... well because you ran away from drama and created a dream world for yourself... that's why artists create characters to escape!!!!"

"So since I know you don't want to tell your story as Jesus your Lord and Savior... I'm gonna give you 5 bottles of jack and a life supply of McDonald's french fries... now go play dear child!!!!."

Justin never confirmed the song — released just after their break-up in 2002 — was about Britney, but the doppelganger he cast in the video said it all:

The lyrics, specifically "You don't have to say / what you did / I already know / I found out from him" appeared to suggest she cheated on him; Justin also did little to quell the rumor he started, and was quite happy to drink up the sympathy at Britney's expense as she was cast as the villain.

In his 2018 memoir-of-sorts "Hindsight", Justin described the writing process, recalling feeling "scorned" and "pissed off" — but again, avoiding Britney's name.

"I wrote 'Cry Me a River' in two hours. I didn't plan on writing it," he wrote at the time. "The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it. People heard me and they understood it because we've all been there."

It took Justin a full 19 years to apologize to Britney — which he lumped in with his Janet Jackson apology — without really specifying what he was apologizing for.

Last year Britney poked fun at the infamous music video ... by dressing up as the girl dressed up as her: