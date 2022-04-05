Alyssa Miller Addresses Andrew Garfield Split 'Gossip', Writes 'Love You AG' with Couple Selfie

Instagram

"If you must gossip at least use a cute photo"

Alyssa Miller is addressing rumors that she and boyfriend Andrew Garfield have split.

On Monday, the model took to Instagram to respond to what she described as "gossip" about her relationship with the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star, appearing to allude to the recent reports that claim the couple has broken up.

Miller, 32, posted a selfie of herself and Garfield, 38, above, and captioned the pic, "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG 🦋."

The Sports Illustrated model's post was seemingly in response to The Sun and Entertainment Tonight's recent reports claiming she and Garfield had called it quits.

"Their work commitments and schedules made it hard for them to continue their relationship," a source told ET. "Andrew is staying positive and surrounding himself with his close friends and loved ones."

The news comes a little over a month after Miller and Garfield made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards in late February, as reported by E! News at the time. Garfield was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his critically acclaimed performance in "tick, tick...BOOM!"

It appears the photo that Miller shared on Monday was taken on the evening of the SAG Awards as the two are sporting the same look.

According to E! News, Miller and Garfield were first romantically linked in November 2021 after they were seen walking together in New York City. A few months later, in mid-February, a source confirmed the couple's romance to the outlet. This came after the two were spotted holding hands and smiling following a tennis date in Malibu.

As for their dating history, Garfield was in a relationship with Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015. He was also previously romantically linked with Rita Ora, Christine Gabel and more.

The two-time Oscar nominee is known to keep his personal and love life private. While speaking to Bustle last November, Garfield said, "I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself. For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life."