Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Anxieties, Worry People Might Think Less if They 'See the Truth'

"The truth is I really do wanna show up in the world as my 100 percent true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes I do!!"

Shawn Mendes raised a few alarm bells with his fanbase after sharing a rather lengthy post to his social media on Tuesday where he talked about sharing his truth at the moment.

While there was nothing specific in the message itself, and he insisted that he's also "okay," fans were still expressing their condolences and support. They also appreciated him opening up in such a vulnerable way.

Even without context, it's clear that Mendes is processing a lot of information in real time. In particular, his message was a lot about truth, what that means, how to live in it and the fear of what could happen if one were to do just that.

"I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me," he wrote. "They might become bored of me." He explained that in those times when he's feeling that pressure or anxiety, he either "puts on a show" or "hides."

Mendes opened his musings by sharing that he sometimes sits back and asks himself what he thinks he should be doing with his life. "What I always hear in return," he wrote," Is 'to tell the truth, to be the truth.'"

"The truth in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he's either flying or drowing," said Mendes, exploring the duality of someone who has accomplished so much and received so much in response with the very real issues he still deals with inside.

"The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I'm not failing," he wrote. "Hyper focused on what I don't have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I'm overwhelmed and overstimulated."

He also said that he wants to "show up in the world as my 100 percent true honest self and not care what anyone else thinks, sometimes I do!!" He then expressed something common to so many, sharing that he sometimes manages to not care what anyone things "and I feel free." At other times, though, "it's a struggle."

At the same time, he made sure to emphasize that even with all that he'd just expressed, "the truth is ALSO that I'm okay." He closed his message by noting, "I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."

On Twitter, Mendes' message has nearly 70k likes as of this writing, with the singer getting messages of both support and concern in the comments. While he didn't respond to any of them directly, he did jump back onto the platform an hour or so later to assure everyone that he is okay right now.

"I'm honestly so okay!" he tweeted, adding that he was just wanting to communicate honestly with his fans. In another follow-up, Mendes again noted all of his "blessings," saying that if he can still feel this way, "there must be so many people feeling this" and that he doesn't "want them to feel alone."

im honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2022 @ShawnMendes

and i guess im like damn if i’m feeling this with all of the blessings i have i imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don’t want them to feel alone !! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2022 @ShawnMendes

You can check out some of the online reactions to Mendes expressing his truth below:

im really glad, this is definitely a hug from me https://t.co/ytUl15V0uQ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2022 @ShawnMendes

i think i speak for everyone in their 20s when i say we’re all either flying or drowning — alexa🪴 (@inmybloodgrande) April 20, 2022 @inmybloodgrande

i feel this so much. life is a never ending puzzle to me. sometimes everything fits into place. sometimes i can’t figure out where anything goes! but sometimes you just gotta make peace with the pieces. — olivia ruby (@oliviaaruby) April 20, 2022 @oliviaaruby

💜 I feel like being in our 20’s is just like you gotta try and ride the wave but at the same time you’ve swollowed half the ocean the oceans slapping you in the face and you’ve got water up your nose and in your eyes n you wanna give in n just wash up on the shore but you can’t — Shona (@Shonatard) April 20, 2022 @Shonatard

I truly believe that as long as you are honest with yourself everything will be fine. For many of your fans you are more than a singer, you are an important part of our lives and we will love and accept you the way you are, keep that in mind.. — ☠️KIU MALIK☠️ 🇦🇷 (@Kiu_Stylinson) April 20, 2022 @Kiu_Stylinson

I feel the same way honestly, this world constantly makes us feel like we’re not doing enough which leaves a void type of feelin within us. But sometimes all we have to do is slow down and think about where we were just a couple of years ago and see the growth that way. All love — Eliott💥 (@YourDhad) April 20, 2022 @YourDhad

Thank you so much for being so candid and opena about how you're feeling. As someone in my 20s too, I constantly feel like I have no clue what I'm actually doing and care too much about what people think of me. It's normal! Know that you're not alone, and be kind to yourself — Olivia Singh (@livsingh95) April 20, 2022 @livsingh95

thank you for being so open and honest, it’s what we love about YOU. even in the hard times you remind yourself that it’s okay to feel that way and you validate your emotions — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) April 20, 2022 @bippitycabello

Shawn... I think what makes you special as a person and even as an artist is precisely this, that you have the confidence to express yourself and say things that even I wouldn't dare to say — Duva in LTWT lvs Dan🍯 (@Lou_my_snflower) April 20, 2022 @Lou_my_snflower