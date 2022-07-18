Selena Gomez 'Speechless' Over Britney Spears Tribute: 'I Am Beyond Lucky to Know You'

Getty

Spears said she had "no idea" Gomez would be at her wedding -- but was "SO HAPPY" she was.

Selena Gomez is sharing the love after Britney Spears praised her on social media over the weekend for showing up at her wedding to Sam Asghari.

On Saturday, Spears shared a photo of Gomez to her Instagram, calling wedding guests Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton "the three most beautiful women in Hollywood" before really focusing on Selena.

"She came to my wedding ... I had no idea!!! I was SO HAPPY!!! She told me 'I just want you to be happy' three times," wrote Spears.

"It was so cool she was able to get to me and share her thoughts 💭… Although I've been forced to see people against my will my whole life ... she was a beautiful surprise!!!" Britney continued. "I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation ... Two hour specials with representatives … You're such a special person and I had to share this picture ... I thought it would make her happy 💕 !!!"

The caption took a bit of a turn as she also mentioned her mother Lynne also telling the paparazzi "3 times on the street" that all "all she wanted for me was to be happy." She added, "Mom and Selena, I'm so happy to have such a supportive family!!! God bless you 💕💕💕"

While her comments about Gomez appear to be genuine, it's unclear whether Spears was being sarcastic when speaking about her mother, as Britney has slammed her mom repeatedly on social media in the past..

Selena responded to the post, commenting, "I'm speechless. Britney - you are so kind and have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to know you. You deserve all the happiness in the world! 💕"

Paris Hilton echoed that sentiment, also commenting, "Love you so much sis! 😍 You deserve the world🥰."