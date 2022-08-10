Salon Owner Recalls Encounter with Anne Heche Moments Before Her Fiery Car Crash

Instagram

Just moments before getting into a fiery crash that left her in critical condition, Anne Heche visited a Los Angeles hair salon in Venice Beach, according to the salon owner.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Glass Hair Design owner Richard Glass revealed that the "Another World" actress had come into his salon to purchase a red wig before she drove off and ultimately crashed her car in two locations.

The encounter took place shortly before the crash, according to Glass, who noted that he didn't notice anything strange about Heche's behavior when she was in the salon.

"She wasn't speaking in cursive, I say that when people are impaired," he explained. "They speak in cursive like slurring your words. But she wasn't, she was very, very cordial. Very personable and very polite."

Glass continued, "The whole encounter was maybe 10 minutes, it wasn't huge, but it was strange all the same and random. It was an amazing, kind interaction."

After his meeting with Heche, the hair stylist took to Instagram to post a selfie with the actress and the wig she purchased, captioning the post, "So I met @anneheche today and she purchased a #redwig so random.. love..."

Glass said he later discovered the news about the crash through social media. "I heard it through social media first," the owner told ET. "I posted it [the picture] and I went back to work and then I hear my alert go off and from there I see she was in a crash. And I'm like floored. I'm like 'oh my gosh' and I'm just praying I hope she's okay."

While speaking with ET, Glass also sent a message to Heche, saying, "The only message that I have for Anne is her speedy recovery. And healthy, healthy heart and healthy mind.”

Last Friday, TMZ broke the story of Heche's accident, reporting that the 53-year-old actress had initially crashed into a garage at an apartment complex. She then reversed and sped off from the first crash, and crashed into another nearby home, igniting a fire. The fire was significant and engulfed the house.

According to TMZ, authorities are also under the impression that Heche was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. They were reportedly able to get a warrant for a blood sample in order to find out.

Heche fell unconscious shortly after the accident and has reportedly been in a coma since.