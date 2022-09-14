Brittany Snow Announces Split from Husband Tyler Stanaland

Getty

The split comes after it was revealed one of his "Selling the OC" costars allegedly attempted to kiss him off camera

Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland are calling it quits.

Snow made the announcement on Wednesday with an Instagram post featuring a snap of the former couple with the caption: "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another."

"We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," the post continued. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter," she concluded.

The former couple was introduced by mutual friends and announced their engagement in 2019. They married in Malibu in March 2020.

The split comes after it was revealed one of Stanaland's "Selling the OC" co-stars allegedly attempted to kiss him off camera. Snow has not said whether this played any role in the split.

However, the drama certainly held the internet captive.

It all kicked off when Stanaland spoke out about his co-star Kayla Cardona's alleged attempts to kiss him not once, but twice.

Appearing on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Stanaland explained what allegedly went down and why he didn't initially make a big deal about it on the show.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing," he claimed.

"That was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened," he added. "It was just ... something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

Stanaland further said that Cardona's attempted kiss "didn't happen while we were filming," and admitted that the close-knit nature of the office sometimes leads to some blurred lines.

"We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part, become friends, which is a unique experience for any office," he said.

However, Cardona contested that version of events.

"I'm not gonna flirt with someone if I don't feel like I'm getting flirt with back. If I know that someone is definitely not interested -- I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason," Cardona told Us Weekly in response to Stanaland's claims. "I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened."

"Nothing happened, nothing close happened," she added.

While she said everyone during the "drunken night" was flirting with each other, Stanaland hit back, saying the night "felt like summer camp" and "brother, sister vibes." He added, "It never felt that way, but I can't speak for her."

Meanwhile, Cardona went on to claim to Us Weekly that Snow had more to worry about with a different co-star, Alex Hall. Throughout the season Hall and Stanaland were seen being quite cosy with one another, with Hall even sitting on his lap at one point.

Of course, there's another perspective in all this -- Hall herself, who told E!: "The only thing that Kayla could do at this point to surprise me is if she got a reality check."

"I can also assure you that Brittany is not 'worried' about me," she said.

Per TMZ, Snow and Stanaland's split has nothing to do with Hall, with sources insisting cheating plays no role in the split. In fact, those same sources say Stanaland and Hall are just friends.