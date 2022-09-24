Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans For Support After Kardashians Premiere: 'I'm So Consumed with Overwhelming Emotions'

YouTube/Hulu

"Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I've ever shot."

Khloe Kardashian is expressing her gratitude to fans for showing "love, kindness and empathy" towards her following the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians."

On Friday night, the reality star took to Twitter to thank fans for sending her support after the episode of the Hulu series, which chronicled the birth of Khloe's second child along with all of the messy paternity scandal involving her ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe, 38, admitted she initially was "scared" to see how people were going to react, but said he was ultimate "so grateful" she decided to read fan tweets about the premiere, which aired on Thursday.

"I love you! I'm so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode," she began. "I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself."

"As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I've never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding," she continued, adding, "Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me!"

The Good American founder described the episode as "one of the hardest episodes I've ever shot," and thanked fans for watching the premiere "regardless of what your feelings are towards me."

"I value and appreciate you all," Khloe said, before concluding, "I am praying for you all to receive love and blessings always and forever."

Thursday's premiere of "The Kardashians" stepped back to when Khloe first found out that Tristan, 31, had fathered a child with another woman. The paternity scandal -- and Tristan cheating on Khloe ... again -- were documented on the Season 1 finale, with Kim Kardashian being the first to relay the shocking news to Khloe that Tristan, 31, was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols.

However, in the Season 2 premiere, which featured more footage from Khloe and Kim's phone call, Khloe shared she had already learned her surrogate was pregnant with her and Tristan's second child at the time. She revealed she and Tristan did the embryo transfer with their surrogate in late November.

Khloe said that at the time, she wanted to keep the news within the family for as long as possible, noting that it was "private" and wanted "to protect my mental well-being as well as the surrogate's."

She said she couldn't handle the idea of hearing "what a dumb f--- I am" and "what an idiot I am" for months and months while also trying to prepare for the birth of her child.

It was the first week of December that Khloe found out Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee, who had filed a paternity suit against Tristan in December, with him initially disputing paternity. After DNA tests confirmed that the baby was his, he owned up to and apologized publicly to Khloe.

While that was the first Khloe knew about his infidelity, Tristan had apparently known for more than a few months by this point, making it even more difficult to process that he still moved forward with this second pregnancy with Khloe.

"I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date," Khloe said. "In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know."

As the episode progressed and they moved closer to the due date, Khloe leaned on her family for support, almost ghosting Tristan from the process entirely. "Obviously I'm going through this pregnancy without my partner, but I don't feel lonely," she explained. "I know I have the best family in the world."

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in July. The former couple -- who have had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2016 -- are parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

In the Season 2 premiere, Khloe said she is determined to find a way to co-parent with Tristan, but also declared that she considers this a new beginning of sorts for her. "Now that my son is here, I get to move on," she said. "I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."

Season 2 of "The Kardashians" continues with new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.