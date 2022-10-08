Jenna Dewan Reacts to Learning She Was a Part of JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening' Story

TikTok

"Jojo i have never been more honored," the "Step Up" star wrote.

Jenna Dewan is weighing in after JoJo Siwa revealed the actress was a part of her "gay awakening" story.

Earlier this week, Siwa, 19, participated in the popular "One Thing About Me" TikTok trend, sharing her "gay awakening story time" in a fun video. In the clip, the Nickelodeon alum recalled how both Demi Lovato's 2015 "Cool For the Summer" and Dewan's "Magic Mike" performance on "Lip Sync Battle" in 2016 contributed to her coming out story, and helped her realize she likes women.

On Thursday, Dewan, 41, duetted Siwa's video with her own TikTok, in which she blind reacted to the "Dance Moms" alum's confession -- and Dewan's expressions were priceless.

"One thing about me is that when I was 12, Demi Lovato came out with the song, 'Cool For the Summer,'" Siwa began in the clip as Dewan kindly watched and listened. "I really, really liked it and listened to it all the time. I did not know what it meant back then, but now that I'm much older, and I understand and I know what it means."

The internet personality then brought up Dewan, who sweetly laughed and smiled as Siwa shared how she loved Dewan's performance "Lip Sync Battle," in which she danced and lip-synced to Ginuwine's "Pony."

"Then a few years later, Jenna Dewan went on 'Lip Sync Battle.' She did a really great 'Magic Mike' number. I pretty much watched it every day," Siwa recalled, with Dewan putting her hand to her chest, appearing to be touched. "Little me, she didn't know she was gay."

Dewan ended her stitch by throwing her hand up in a cheerful manner.

"Jojo i have never been more honored…!! 😘😘😘 🌈 🌈🌈," she captioned her TikTok. Siwa hilariously commented on the "Step Up" star's reaction video, writing, "ICONNNNNN FOREVERRRRRR."

Meanwhile, in Siwa's TikTok, which she posted on Wednesday, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum finished her "gay awakening" story.

After the Dewan section, Siwa continued, "A couple years later, a man was my first and he wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to, never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it, immediately knew, men are not my thing, women are my gig, gotta go!"

The dancer first revealed Dewan and Lovato both contributed to her "gay awakenings" last year.

While appearing on Lovato's "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast in July 2021, Siwa shared, "I've been figuring out my gay awakenings recently. I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan's performance on 'Lip Sync Battle.' I think that was one of them."

"But do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did 'Cool for the Summer' together? I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested," she added.

The YouTuber came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January 2021. Shortly after, Siwa went public with her romance with Kylie Prew. That November, she confirmed the couple split, however, the pair later rekindled their relationship in Spring 2022 before calling it quits for good in June.