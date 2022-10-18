Jana Kramer Reveals Number of Women Mike Caussin Allegedly Cheated on Her with on Red Table Talk

Facebook Watch

She got emotional as she said her ex "took away" her dream "of what I wanted for my family."

Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Caussin back in April 2021, but the emotions around their split are clearly still raw for the former "One Tree Hill" star.

The actress/singer appears on this week's new "Red Table Talk" for an episode about "toxic forgivers" and, in a preview clip for Wednesday's show, Kramer reveals how many women her ex allegedly cheated on her with before they officially called it quits.

"Over time you found out he cheated with about 13 women?" asked host Jada Pinkett Smith, as Kramer claimed it was "more" than that number. She then started to tear up as Smith said her experience "has to be really painful."

"I know we're both in better situations, but I think about this year my kids won't wake up in my house Christmas day. That one's gonna hurt," Kramer continued, getting choked up and fighting back tears.

"That's a hard one when your familial dreams coincide with childhood trauma," noted Smith, before Kramer shared why she feels resentment toward her ex. "That's when I get like, 'That's not fair. You took away my dream, too, of what I wanted for my family,'" she added. "That's not fair."

In another clip, she shared that every time Caussin allegedly did cheat, "there would be something different he would say that I would hold onto," like saying he'd get baptized or go into therapy to fix himself. "I'm like, 'Oooh, I want that better man."

"Finally, the last time, last April when I caught him again, he's like, 'Now I know I'll never do it again.' And I was like, 'For that person, she's gonna be real lucky that you won't,' and that's when I left."

In April 2021, Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin following a few cheating scandals he admitted to, along with his sex addict diagnosis. The former couple finalized their divorce a few months later in June 2021.

Last Thanksgiving, she opened up about how difficult it was to spend the holiday apart from her children, who celebrated with their dad in 2021. Kramer shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3.

"My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart ... BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma," she said at the time.