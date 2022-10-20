Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Husband Brad Falchuk Feels About Her Relationship with Ex Brad Pitt

Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing how her husband Brad Falchuk feels about her still being close with her ex-fiancé, Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the Goop founder revealed her husband of four years "totally respects" her friendship with Pitt, whom Paltrow dated back in the '90s.

"My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship]," Paltrow, 50, said, before sharing that Falchuk, 51, approves of her idea of "conscious uncoupling."

"Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you're uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you've invested in somebody -- and of course there are exceptions -- to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you're not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen," she said. "So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it's nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life."

Paltrow and Pitt, 58, first met in 1994 on the set of the movie "Se7en." The two became engaged in 1996, before calling it quits in 1997.

Back in June, the former couple looked back at their failed engagement in a Q&A posted to Paltrow's Goop website.

The former couple expressed their love for one another and poked fun at their failed engagement, with Paltrow joking at one point: "I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years."

Meanwhile, during her interview with ET, the "Iron Man" star shared that she and Pitt reconnected "about 18 or 19 years ago."

"When we first broke up, we weren't friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years," Paltrow said, adding, "I adore him. He's an amazing person, and he's a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I'm a big fan."

A few years following her split with Pitt, Paltrow began dating Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. The two tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed two children: daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. Paltrow and Martin, 45, separated in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Paltrow and Falchuk, meanwhile, started dating in 2014 and became engaged in early 2018. The couple married the following September.

While speaking with ET, Paltrow gushed about her relationship with Falchuk.

"We have amazing chemistry and so that's a great part of a foundation," she said. "My body feels really good when he's around, so that's just luck."

"And then I think we've learned a lot from our first marriages," Paltrow added, referencing her marriage to Martin and Falchuk's to Suzanne Bukinik. "I think we have a great almost reverence for commitment and building, continuing to nourish a marriage. We've become very good communicators, and so that's a very important part."