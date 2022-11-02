Khloe & Kim Vent Over Chyna Lawsuit on The Kardashians, Were Nervous and Stressed Before Verdict

YouTube / Hulu / Getty

"While she's suing us, Dream's at my house."

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for "The Kardashians" as they got ready for the Met Gala on their reality TV show -- as a big cloud named Blac Chyna hung above them during their prep.

At the time the episode was filmed, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were all battling Rob Kardashian's ex in court after she sued them for defamation and intentional interference with contract after Rob and Chyna's reality show wasn't picked up for a second season. She believed they were the reason why it was axed by E!

On Thursday's new hour, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian met up to discuss the then-upcoming Met Gala, when Kim got a phone call from her attorney.

"The mother of my brother's daughter is suing me, Kylie, Kimberly and my mom for defamation and interference with a contract and the trial starts next week," Khloe explained in a confessional. "She is saying that the 'Rob & Chyna' show didn't get a second season because we Interfered with it ... not because they weren't in a relationship anymore."

Kim wondered aloud how the pair could have even done a show together if Chyna had a restraining order against Rob at the time. "They can't stand next to each other," she added, before she confessed to having some overall jitters about the case.

"I'm definitely nervous because I know in a lot of the justice reform work that I'm in, when a jury's involved, there's no telling how people will side," she explained. "Even if you have the truth on your side and you believe in your team, you have no idea what the outcome will be."

After the lawyer reminded them all to treat the case seriously, Khloe expressed her fears as well.

"She's suing us for over $100 million and we're leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people? What if they hate us?" she asked. "No one hates us, Khloe," Kourtney remarked, sarcastically -- before Kim added, "Hopefully you find people who just don't know who we are."

"Facts are the facts, right is right, wrong is wrong," Khloe continued. "I'm not worried about something I've done. I'm just saying it's going to be stressful and annoying and that, while she's suing us, [Rob and Chyna's daughter] Dream's at my house."

"That's what's so crazy," added Kim.

A preview for next week's episode showed Khloe and Kris on a jet headed to NYC for the Met Gala, knowing the verdict could be coming while they were there. "Now we're just trusting 12 people that are going to decide?" Khloe asked again, "to me it's like an open and shut case, why has it taken so long?"

Of course, we all know now that the verdict did indeed drop the same day as the Met Gala and the Kardashians came out victorious.