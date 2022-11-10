Hilary Duff, Aaron Carter's Reps Slam Upcoming 'Incomplete' Memoir as 'Money Grab'

Getty

Five days since the tragic death of Aaron Carter was also five days out from publication of an "Incomplete" memoir of his life, but the news isn't sitting well with ex Hilary Duff or his management team.

The "LIzzie McGuire" alum was first to slam the announced publication of the book, co-written by Carter, releasing a statement questioning the timing of the release, as well as the due diligence she says didn't happen.

"It's really sad that within a week of Aaron's death there's a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work," she said, per E! News.

"To water down Aaron's life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."

Duff and Carter were child stars together and dated for several years in their very early teens. In the unpublished memoir, per an excerpt obtained by the New York Post, Carter reportedly claims, "Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel," speculating that it was on her birthday, "maybe her 13th, but I don't remember."

Carter had previously claimed they began dating on his 13th birthday. As Duff is older than him by a few months, this would make his timeline unlikely. The two famously kissed on-screen for Duff's show in 2001.

Representatives for Duff refused to discuss the claim, instead telling the Post, "We would never comment on Hilary’s personal life in this way."

Following Duff's statement, Big Umbrella Management told the New York Post, "We as Aaron’s management would like to thank Hilary Duff for her statement regarding the book that is set to be released.

"In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases, including an album titled ‘Blacklisted,’ a single titled ‘Lately,’ and now a book.

"This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking. We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates."

Based on three years of interviews with the late star, "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life" was co-written with Carter by Andy Symonds, president and publisher of Ballast Books.

Originally announced for release on November 15, an incomplete-looking listing on Amazon (there is no cover image) shows November 29. TooFab has reached out to Symonds for comment about the book's release.

Ballast Books noted in the listing, "This book is not completed, but now it never will be. In its final version as published, notes are left in the manuscript by Aaron’s writer and publisher so the reader can see the focus and direction where the book were [sic] going."

The book promises to discuss Carter's relationship with Michael jackson as a young star and "growing up in the shadow of [brother] Nick and the Backstreet Boys."

"Aaron is honest, funny, irreverent and self-aware with amazing recall about the stories that shaped a childhood star into a troubled, but talented adult," reads the listing.

Following Carter's passing on November 5, Duff was among the first to pay tribute with a touching message on Instagram.