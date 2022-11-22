Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley Post About 'Bad Times,' Haters After Parents' Sentencing

Getty

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley are headed to prison for bank fraud.

Two of Todd Chrisley and wife Julie's children have seemingly reacted to their prison sentences with a pair of Instagram posts following the family's bad news.

On Monday, the "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while his wife was given 7, after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year. They both received 16 months probation.

Following sentencing, Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah, 25, shared a quote to her Instagram Story from pastor Kimberly Jones, also known as Real Talk Kim. It read: "Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking."

Todd's daughter Lindsie -- from whom he was estranged for a good stretch of time and shares with ex Teresa Terry -- also shared a post to her Story after the news started making headlines.

In her video, she was seen with one of her buddies while the Bruno Mars song "Count On Me" played in the background. She captioned the video, "The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne."

So far, none of the couple's other five children -- including Chase, Kyle and Grayson, who was recently involved in a bad car crash -- have reacted publicly to the sentencing.

Just a few days ago, Savannah told ET that the family as a whole was "pushing through" ahead of the sentencing.

"We're at a place where we put our faith in God. We definitely don't put our faith in the system. I've never seen two people, my parents, be so steadfast in their faith and in prayer and just literally on their knees every morning praying," she said at the time. "It's just so admirable, and that's kinda just my focus."