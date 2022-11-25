9 Celebs Who Kept Their Co-Star Crush Secret For Years

Getty

"I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different."

Coming clean about a crush takes a lot of courage -- and sometimes it’s just easier to keep it a secret. That’s especially true for actors when their crush also happens to be a co-star, which can lead to some potentially awkward situations. For those stars who aren’t sure if their feelings are reciprocated, they often decide it’s better to keep things to themselves while working together.

Although some celebs don’t ever reveal their secret crushes, there have been quite a few actors who have spilled about their on set crushes years after filming wrapped. And sometimes they’re pleasantly surprised to learn that their castmate actually felt the same!

Here’s what these celebs revealed about their crushes years later…

During the "Harry Potter" 20th anniversary special, Emma Watson revealed that as a teenager, she was totally crushing on her co-star Tom Felton. It turns out that Tom had feelings for Emma too, revealing in his memoir that even though he denied being romantically interested in his co-star at the time, there was definitely a "spark."

"Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, 'I love her like a sister.' But there was more to it than that," Tom wrote.

However, just how romantic those feelings were is unclear, as Tom wrote, "I don't think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else… we were kindred spirits, I know for certain I'll always have Emma's back and she'll always have mine too."

Years after Sandra Bullock worked with Keanu Reeves on "Speed," she revealed that she had a major crush on the actor. The pair never dated though and Sandra says there must have been something about her that "he didn’t like." Just weeks later, Keanu admitted that was far from the truth and he actually had a secret crush on her too.

"She obviously didn't know I had a crush on her either...It was nice to go to work. She's such a wonderful person, a wonderful actress," Keanu said on "The Ellen Show."

"Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel recently admitted to her former co-star Rider Strong that she had majorly crushed on him during the show’s run. Despite the fact that they now host a podcast together, Danielle had never told him -- and he was totally surprised by the whole thing.

"I think it started maybe later in Season 1 and definitely through Season 2," Danielle shared on "Pod Meets World," adding, "You know one of my favorite things about Rider, and it still stands to this day: Rider is very effusive. He will tell you how he feels and he's very free with his compliments, but he doesn't throw them out willy-nilly. When Rider compliments you, it is thoughtful, it has meaning. You can tell it's coming from a very real place."

Elizabeth Perkins admitted she had "such a crush" on Tom Hanks when she was asked about her most memorable movie kisses. Unfortunately for her, by the time she and Tom were filming "Big," he was already dating his now-wife Rita Wilson.

"I was single. He was with Rita Wilson already. They were dating but hadn't gotten married yet. So he was completely off limits, but he was adorable," she admitted on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

When Cole Sprouse was just a kid, he says he had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston -- despite the fact that she was decades older than him. Cole even admits that he sometimes had a hard time working on the set of "Friends" because he was so in love.

"I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated. I was speechless -- I'd get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank ..It was so difficult," he told the New York Post.

Ashley Greene recently admitted that she had "a big old crush" on her "Twilight" co-star Jackson Rathbone while they were shooting the films. She says that as soon as she met him, she knew playing on screen love interests wasn’t going to be hard because she actually had feelings for him.

"Within our first encounter, I was like, 'This dude's super cute and a Southern gentleman. … I was like, 'Okay, I'm into it.' He sings, he taught me how to swing dance. And he's supposed to be my lifetime love on screen and I was like, 'This is gonna be easy,’" she said on her podcast "The Twilight Effect"

Mandy Moore and Shane West both admit they had big crushes on one another while filming "A Walk to Remember" but they didn’t reveal it until years later. Shane was first to open up about his feelings, explaining that the duo were always "just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways." Then, not long after, Mandy spilled about her own crush.

"Can you understand why I had the biggest crush ever on Shane West?! Come on!" she said in an Instagram video while rewatching the movie.

Lucy Hale had such a big crush on her "Pretty Little Liars" co-star Drew Van Acker that she actually wrote a song about it. For years, she kept the subject of "Lie a Little Better" a secret but in 2018, she finally admitted on Twitter that it was about Drew.

"For years, people had asked me what that song was about or who it was about and I was like, 'I should just tell them,' and then I was like, 'No, I should just tease people for a little bit. So for years, I didn’t tell anyone. Then finally the other week, it came on my shuffle, and I was l like, 'Yeah, this song is about Drew," Lucy told ET.

While Hilary Duff was filming "A Cinderella Story" with Chad Michael Murray, she says she completely had a crush on her co-star. She admits that her crush even made her a bit nervous around him on set but once they became friendly, he was able to ease her nerves.