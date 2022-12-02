Jimmy Fallon Shocks Starstruck Uber Driver With Phone Call From Dolly Parton

Getty

"Chad, stay on the road buddy!"

Dolly Parton had another iconic appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

The singer was there to promote her Christmas special, "Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas," which Fallon happens to be one of the many guests on. He and Dolly sing a song called "Almost Too Early For Christmas," which when released in October soared to #1 on the iTunes charts.

The late night host flew all the way to Tennessee to film the special in Dollywood, but he took a detour to Dolly’s hometown Sevierville, Tennessee because he "wanted to get some Dolly love and spread it around."

He showed the "Jolene" singer a picture of him in front of her hometown’s statue, and she laughed, saying "That’s the only time you’ll ever catch me out of my high heels."

However, the story gets even better when Fallon had to call an Uber to get to Dollywood after not booking a car. From the second he got in the car, his driver Chad was freaking out.

Fallon recounted the dialogue, acting as Chad, saying "Oh wow [...], Before I start the car, I’m just freaking out right now, I didn’t know it was you, and I’ve never met a celebrity. This is just bizarre for me, so just give me a second."

Jimmy explained Chad was in fact really nice, and they were talking about their mutual love for Dolly when she happened to call to check on Jimmy.

The host mimicked Chad all of a sudden becoming jerky with the steering wheel upon hearing the singer’s voice. Fallon had to shout at Chad, "Chad, stay on the road buddy!"

Luckily, an accident did not occur and when he got off the phone, Chad screamed "Was that Dolly Parton on the phone?! This is the greatest drive of my life!"

You can now watch the Christmas special on Peacock. Including Jimmy, there is a variety of other guests from Miley Cyrus to her father Billy Ray Cyrus to Willie Nelson to Jimmie Allen.