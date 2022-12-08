What Talan Torriero Texted Lauren Conrad After Her Shocking Laguna Beach Hookup Reveal

Getty

Talan also reveals how little he made on the show, before spilling on his run-ins with Prince and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Now, he's opening up about his text exchange with LC after she spilled the beans ... and sharing a few more "Laguna Beach" secrets in a new interview with the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

"I texted her after she did that interview on Back to the Beach and I said, 'You just like completely blew up my life,'" he told the cohosts. "And she was just like, 'I'm so sorry.' I said, 'Listen, it could be a lot worse. You just pretty much made me look like the coolest guy in town. So I appreciate it.' Then she started laughing, she's like, 'Oh my God.'"

When she first made the reveal, Talan initially reacted with a pair of TikTok videos in which he also poked fun at the situation.

"I think the point that she was making and the point I made with my TikToks that I put out was not like, I'm the man, look at me," he then explained, saying that they were both simply pointing out that "Laguna Beach" was a TV show and what happened on it wasn't always representative of their real lives.

In the interview, the now-36-year-old Torriero also reflected on how much -- or, how little, as it were -- he was paid to be on the MTV reality show in the first place.

"I think the first season we got $2,500 bucks," he said, before clarifying that was for the entire season and not per episode. "I think the second season, I made like 8 grand," he added, admitting he thought that was a lot of money at the time.

"Dude, in high school I thought I was king of the f---ing world. Like I thought I had hit the jackpot. Now obviously looking back, I feel like, 'Oh my God, we were so taken advantage of,'" he continued. "But like we straight up thought we were kings of the world. Like I would show up at a high school party with a keg and I thought I was the man and I was like, I could never run outta money."

He said, in retrospect, he is "a little disappointed" with production for their allegedly low paydays, before adding that he wished the cast had all banded together to try and push for more as a group. Torriero said the exposure from the show, however, did lead to some more lucrative gigs though -- saying he "made a pretty good amount of money" from things like club appearances in Las Vegas, where he'd sometimes leave with "$25,000 cash in a briefcase."

There were a few other perks that came with being on the show -- including a few very famous fans.

"I was at a CAA party in the Hollywood Hills ... it was a Halloween party. It was late at night. I think I was like hanging out with Steve O or something," he shared, "and this guy walks up to me in a devil mask. And he is like talking to me about the show, he's a huge fan and turns out to be Leonard DiCaprio and I thought that was pretty cool.

"Maybe he wasn't like a die hard fan, but he definitely acknowledged who I was, which I thought was weird," he added. "I forget, we were in a drunken state, but I remember we talked about the show for a while and I thought he thought it was ... It was pretty cool."

Torriero also said he was surprised when he had a quick run-in with Justin Timberlake and the singer knew his name.

As for his "coolest" celeb interaction, one superstar really topped them all.

"I'll give you guys a cool story. So one time I was at a nightclub in Vegas with an ex-girlfriend and in walks this like little dude with this giant mustache and we were like up on the stage and in walks this little dude with a mustache and a suit," he shared. "He goes, 'Hi, are you Talan?' I'm like, 'Oh God, what did I do?' Yes. He's like, 'My boss would like to talk to your girlfriend.'"

Torriero was dating Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger at the time.

"So in walks all these, these bodyguards, okay, and these bodyguards like make a wall in this nightclub and in walks frickin' Prince with his frickin' like 12 inch platform heels," Talan then claimed. "This dude is so small, so short. He walks in, sits down next to my ex-girlfriend, talks to her for probably an hour and leaves. And nobody at the club knew. Their bodyguards did such a good job of like putting up this [wall]. He just snuck in the back door, had a conversation and he left. It was freaking crazy."

Torriero wasn't privy to their conversation, saying he left them alone because he figured the two were talking business.