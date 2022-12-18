Ray Liotta's Fiancée Honors Late Actor on What Would Have Been His 68th Birthday

Getty

"Today we celebrate you."

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is honoring the late actor on what would have been his 68th birthday.

On Saturday, Nittolo shared a touching tribute to the "Field of Dreams" star, who tragically passed away in May at the age of 67.

The 48-year-old posted a video slideshow -- which was set to The Beatles' song, "My Life" -- that included sweet photos of herself and Liotta, as well as their children. Liotta shared daughter Karsen, 24, with ex-wife Michelle Grace, while Nittolo is mom to four: Chazz, Dax, Jade and Joey.

In the post's caption, Nittolo first shared a Chuck Palahniuk quote that read: "The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will."

She continued, "Today Ray would have been 68. I believe he created a lot for everyone that will live on forever, especially in the hearts of Ray's sister Linda, his daughter Karsen and myself."

"Today we celebrate you ❤️," Nittolo added, concluding the post.

Karsen reshared Nittolo's post on her Instagram Stories, while also posting in honor of her late father's birthday.

Alongside a photo of herself and the "Goodfellas" star, Karsen wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Dad❤️." In the next slide, she posted a black-and-white shot of Liotta, writing, "I love you and miss you more than I can put into words ❤️‍🩹."

In late May, Liotta died while shooting a film in the Dominican Republic, per TMZ. He passed away in his sleep. According to a TMZ source at the time, his death was not suspicious and foul play is not suspected.

Nittolo was with him at the time in the Dominican Republic. She and Liotta got engaged around Christmas time in 2020, sharing the news via social media with a sweet picture in front of a Christmas tree.

Shortly after his death, Nittolo paid tribute to Liotta on Instagram, writing, "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever."

Following this passing, Nittolo has continued to honor Liotta, sharing an emotional post on Thanksgiving last month.

Alongside a photo of herself and her late fiancé from 2019, she wrote, "I've been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I find it hard to breathe without him."

"Today and everyday I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life," she continued. "I'm thankful for my family and children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going."

Nittolo went on to note that she's "thankful" for Liotta's daughter, Karsen, "who laughs and cries with me daily," adding that they are "connected for life."

She then concluded, "I'm so grateful for my friends old and new, I don't know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I’m truly thankful❤️."