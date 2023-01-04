Todd Chrisley Blasts Former Business Partner Mark Braddock's Claim They Had Affair

Getty

"What's insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be ... someone that looks like a thumb."

Todd Chrisley is setting the record straight about his sexual orientation, even though the rumors don't bother him in the slightest. What does bother him, though, is his former business partner's claims that they had an affair.

The reality star, who is soon to be heading to prison, sat down for the latest installment of his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast with his son Chase where he set the record straight.

Todd's comments come after Mark Braddock claimed to have had an intimate relationship with him during testimony at the couple's trial. Todd wasn't bothered by the fact he was accused of sleeping with a man, but by who was claiming to have slept with him.

"What's insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock," he said, per The Daily Mail. "A toad. Someone that looks like a thumb. Someone who says he's only had sex with his wife and me."

He then went on to joke that having sex with him would make someone crazy. "There have been many who have been dick-notized by your daddy," he joked to his son. As for Mark, Todd said it's just "wishful thinking."

He was further offended because Braddock claimed that for his part, he'd had the affair with Todd simply because "it was just something he wanted to try."

"I ain't that small spoon at Baskin-Robbins. I'm the whole scoop," Todd laughed. "You don't get to sample here." In his testimony, Braddock alleged the affair lasted approximately one year. Todd says his story has changed several times.

the reality star said that if it was someone like Brad Pitt or George Clooney claiming to have had sex with him, he wouldn't "be as embarrassed by it."

"That is the one thing that is the most insulting, to say that I couldn't pull something better than that," he said. "There's better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that."

Todd and Chase also teased what the reality star promised would be his only sit-down interview before he and wife Julie go to prison. They were sentenced in June 2022 to 12 years, with 16 months probation each, respectively, for fraud and tax evasion.

The couple is scheduled to report to prison on January 17. They are appealing the case.

While they didn't give a specific date, Todd said that Chase would be conducting that last interview next week. The two chatted amiably about the forthcoming sit-down, with Todd promising that he would answer "all the hard questions."

"I am looking forward to that interview, not because it's going to be a softball interview," Todd told his son. "You have said, 'Am I allowed to ask all of the hard questions?' And I said, 'You can ask me anything. I am your daddy.'"