Eddie Murphy Shares Three 'Simple' Secrets to Success In Globes Speech

Getty

"Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

Eddie Murphy was honored at the Golden Globe Awards -- but he threw it back to the Oscars moment of 2022 during his acceptance speech.

The legendary actor and comedian was celebrated with the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award, presented to him by both Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan -- the latter of whom joked Murphy's "pullout game is weak" while talking about his 10 children.

Murphy was pretty reserved when he took the stage to accept his trophy, as he reflected on his 46 years in show business and 41 years doing film. "So this has been a longtime in the making and it's really appreciated," he said.

Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry:



1) Pay your taxes.

2) Mind your business.

3) Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f---ing mouth.https://t.co/YDe7QBg9R9 pic.twitter.com/1iH3iHGBiz — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023 @Variety

After thanking wife Paige Butcher and his many kids for all their continued support, he said he was going to wrap things up to avoid being played off the stage.

He concluded his speech by giving some advice to "all the new up and coming dreamers and artists in the room tonight."

"I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It's very simple. Just do these three things," he said, before revealing his wisdom. "Pay your taxes. Mind your business. And keep Will Smith's wife's name our your f---ing mouth!"