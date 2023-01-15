Maren Morris Apologizes for Country Music's Treatment of LGBTQIA+ Community

Getty

The country singer appeared on the latest episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race," fulfilling a "decade-long dream" of serving as a guest judge.

It was a mixed bag of emotions for Maren Morris late last week as she finally got to fulfill what she called a "decade-long dream," but also apologized on behalf of an entire industry.

The country superstar appeared on the latest episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race," where she served as a guest judge, and she was clearly having the time of her life.

She celebrated the achievement -- which she clearly ranks pretty high among all she's accomplished in her life and career -- with a jubilant tweet, writing, "I've done some cool s---. #DragRace is rivaling it all. Getting my jacket framed next to my Grammy. It is DONE."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After the episode, though, she was with some of the drag queens for the "RPDR: Untucked" aftershow, where she got emotional in a different way.

"Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I'm sorry," Maren told the contestants with tears watering her eyes. "And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me."

As the assembled queens thanked her for being such a staunch ally for the LGBTQIA+ community, Morris joked that it was too much. "I'm gonna cry, I need to go!" she told them.

Morris has been a strong ally for the community, speaking out multiple times in recent months. She called out Candace Cameron Bure for her claims that Great American Family was going to keep "traditional marriage at the core" of its holiday films.

In reference to the actress' "Full House" and "Fuller House" character, Morris commented on Instagram, "Make DJ gay again."

And she went in hard on Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Kerr Aldean for her transphobic comment posted to Instagram in August whe she captioned a makeup video, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

In that instance, Morris put her influence to power raising $150,000 for Trans Lifeline and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program in a day by selling "Lunatic Country Music Person" t-shirts in reference to Tucker Carlson referring to her as a "lunatic" on his show.

She also called the "unapologetically conservative" Brittany an "Insurrection Barbie" and told her to "not be a scumbag human."

Last March, Morris told People she didn't set out to be an activist as a country music artist, but felt she had to speak up when she saw "the inequality in the genre I happened to come up in."

"Even if I've lost fans along the way, I'm truly willing to put my own ass on the line to stand up for what's right," she added.

After her appearance on "Drag Race," the show's offiicial Instagram account gave her a shout-out, sharing, "We love an ally! So grateful @marenmorris stopped by #Untucked to support our Queens with this heartfelt message."