Paris Hilton Reveals Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy

Getty

Introducing Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum!

On Wednesday's episode of her "This Is Paris" podcast, Paris Hilton revealed that she and her husband Carter Reum named their baby boy Phoenix, and explained the meaning behind the infant's "special" moniker.

"This is a name that is so special to me," she teased, before she continued, "I have been planning my children's names for years and years. I knew when I was a little girl that I always wanted to have a daughter one day named London, because London is one of my favorite cities in the world. I think it's such a beautiful name. It could work for a boy or a girl. I love that name. I think it's so beautiful, and I just think it sounds cute -- Paris and London."

Hilton, 42, said she found it more "difficult" to think of a boy's name, but stressed that she "really wanted to stay with the theme" of a city, a state, or a country for her son's moniker.

The reality star shared that "over a decade ago," she "thought of this amazing name," which she described as "beautiful" and "unique."

"I really believe that names have power, and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable," Hilton said.

She then dropped some hints about her son's name, noting that it "stands for hope, rebirth and transformation," "a clue is in the title of the fifth 'Harry Potter' book," and "it's also the name of the city in the US," where the Super Bowl "was just held."

For the big reveal, the DJ read an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, "Paris: The Memoir."

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy," Hilton said. "We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map. Looking for something to go with Paris and London."

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more important, it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she continued. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives and that this should give us great hope for the future -- even when the past is painful, and the present seems to have fallen to s---."

"It's weird how two ideas that are so different, so completely opposite, can co-exist like that, but they do: Freedom and suffering, joy and sorrow, love and loss," Hilton added. "And so his name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

The hotel heiress shared that Phoenix's middle name, Barron, comes from her late grandfather, Barron Hilton. "He was always my mentor, and I looked up to my grandfather so much," Hilton said. "We were so close, and I miss him every day. So I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name."

"So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum," she concluded. "Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world."

On January 24, the couple announced the arrival of their newborn son in a photo posted to Instagram, above. The picture featured Hilton's hand wrapped around the tiny infant's. She later revealed she and Carter welcomed via surrogate.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar earlier this month, Hilton shared how she and Reum decided to quietly welcome their first child via surrogate.

"My entire life has been so public," Hilton explained. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

In addition to checking in with a fake name, the "Stars Are Blind" singer recalled entering the hospital in a brunette wig and a hoodie to disguise herself on the day her surrogate gave birth. Hilton and Reum kept the news to themselves and refrained from even telling their immediate families.

The new family of three spent two days enjoying their time alone before sharing the news with the world.

"I want to protect him and to be with him every second," Hilton admitted. "You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before. I feel so complete now."

Hilton is hopeful she and her husband will expand their family one day, and shared that she already completed her seventh egg retrieval. Though she loves being a boy mom, she told the publication she's determined to have a daughter.