10 Famous Families Who Kept Their Baby Names Secret For a Long Time

Getty

From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik these stars had very good reasons for keeping things private

Celebrities are often expected to share their entire lives with the world but when it comes to their children, sometimes it's best to keep things on the down low.

While many stars choose to conceal their pregnancy or hide their baby’s face, others often opt to keep the little one’s name a secret as well. Whether it’s to protect their children’s privacy or because they don’t want their name choice to be judged, these celebs opted not to share their baby’s names for quite some time. When they do finally share the name they chose, it definitely makes headlines!

Find out why these celebs kept things a secret…

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby in February 2022 but they ended up waiting almost a year to share his name. While the couple first told fans the baby's name was Wolf, they later shared that they no longer felt it was fitting for him. Over the course of the next few months, the parents went back and forth on the infant's name with Kylie jokingly sharing on "The Kardashians" that they were "just waiting for him to name himself."

Just a month before the baby's first birthday, Kylie finally revealed that they had decided on the name Aire.

After Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed their second child in September 2021, they waited seven months to finally share his name. In April 2022, the couple revealed that they named the little boy Wave and posted the first photos of his face. When asked why they waited so long to share, Cardi says she was trying her best to protect her family.

"We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture -- terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us. We want to protect our feelings because we get very, very angry and upset," Cardi told Essence.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are very private when it comes to their children and when it came to their third baby, they didn't even share her name. Several months after her birth, Ryan confirmed that the newborn was a baby girl but still refused to share her name.

"We're gonna be original, and all the letters in her name are silent. I want to give her something to push against in life," he joked on the "Today" show.

It was actually Blake and Ryan's good friend Taylor Swift who spilled the beans on the little girl's name, titling her song "Betty" in her honor. The song also references the couple’s other two girls, Inez and James.

The couple have welcomed a fourth child in 2023.

Upon the arrival of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins, the couple waited an entire month to share the infant's names. When they finally shared their names with the world, they did so in a pretty grand fashion, posing for an extravagant oceanfront photoshoot while Bey wore a ruffled dress and veil.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾," Beyoncé captioned the photo which has since received almost 10 million likes.

5. Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence keeps her personal life very private so when she welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, it came as no surprise that she was very quiet about the news. Jennifer waited six months to share his name, finally revealing to Vogue that the couple had named the baby Cy after the painter Cy Twombly, one of Cooke's favorite artists. In another interview she noted that she had no further plans to talk about the baby boy or her husband.

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work," Jennifer told Vanity Fair.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter in September 2020 but it wasn’t until January 2021 that they decided to share her name. Instead of making a big announcement about the baby girl, Gigi instead subtly changed her Instagram bio to include "khai's mom."

7. Donald Glover

In 2016, Donald Glover and his partner Michelle secretly welcomed their first child. The couple shared very few details about the little boy's arrival and didn’t end up revealing his name until almost a year later. Donald finally shared that the infant was named Legend while performing at the Governors Ball music festival in 2017.

"This song is dedicated to everybody in this crowd and my young son, Legend," Donald said before performing his song "Baby Boy."

Back in April 2006, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed a baby girl but decided to wait months before sharing her name. While they didn't have social media to make the big reveal, the then-couple decided to share her name on the cover of the October 2006 issue of Vanity Fair.

When Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton welcomed their daughter in May 2015, they kept quiet about her name. It wasn't until four months later that Keira shared they had named the baby Edie in the September issue of Elle magazine. Then, when the couple had another baby in 2019, they didn’t confirm her arrival for over a month. Shortly after, she shared that they had named her Delilah.