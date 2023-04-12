How Tom Sandoval Reacted to Raquel Kissing Schwartz on Vanderpump Rules -- After She Kissed Him First!

Bravo

Lala unloaded on "gross," "dirty" and "disgusting" Raquel, before Katie's furious texts to her ex were revealed after learning about the hookup.

Following Tom Sandoval's truly wild interview with Howie Mandel this week, tonight's new episode of "Vanderpump Rules" has to be viewed with a different set of eyes -- since we now know it was filmed after the first time he and Raquel Leviss kissed.

ICYMI: Sandoval said on the podcast he and his costar kissed for the first time before Scheana Shay's wedding in Mexico, which aired as part of Wednesday's hour. That of course means he actually locked lips with Raquel before his best friend Tom Schwartz did while in Cancun, a controversy which was at the center of tonight's episode.

After a cliffhanger, the latest installment began with Raquel telling Schwartz their kiss was "pretty nice," before they went "somewhere private" to twist tongues even more. "His lips are like soft and like sweet delicate kisses. I feel giddy, I feel happy, I feel excited, I feel like maybe this could be something," she added in a confessional. Tom, meanwhile, said it felt "illegal" for them to be doing what they were doing.

"[Katie Maloney] already hates me, so might as well," added Raquel, as Tom told her to "never tell" his ex-wife about the smooch -- especially since she's made it very clear she would not be happy if they hooked up. Of course, it wasn't long until Maloney did find out what happened, since a bunch of Scheana's wedding guests witnessed the kiss and it quickly got back to Katie.

"I feel like someone has punched me in the gut and then kicked me in the face. The people cheering Tom and Raquel on -- not one of those people care about me," Maloney said after learning the news. "I feel so much hate inside of me. I hate them both but I hate Tom more. Raquel, f--- her, but Tom owes me more than this."

As Lala Kent called Raquel "a disgusting swamp creature," "cheap" and "a f---ing whore" upon learning about the kiss too, Schwartz retreated to his room to go to bed, while Raquel joined Scheana and other wedding guests for an after-party in Shay's hotel room. Also there were Ariana Madix and Sandoval, the latter of whom reacted to the kiss with bizarre glee while shouting Raquel's name repeatedly (included in video above).

"Tom, stop! You're acting weird! Why are you saying, Raquel, Raquel, Raquel?" Madix shouted, as he exclaimed, "For making out with Schwartz!" Sandoval also threw a room key at Raquel and told her it was Schwartz's -- a joke which drew groans from Leviss and Madix.

Other than joking with Schwartz briefly about the kiss the next morning, that was about all we got from Sandoval this week, but it is interesting to see how he was behaving after finding out about the lip-lock. This week, he did also tell Mandel that the kiss didn't bother him and actually thought it was a great "f--- you" to Katie for trying to control her ex after their split.

Katie, meanwhile, only got more livid the more she stewed over the hookup. Back in her room with Lala and Kristina Kelly, she revealed what she texted Schwartz after the discovery -- as the messages were shown on the screen. They read: "I hate you. Never speak to me again. The one f---ing thing. You both are trash. I hate you. I hate you. I HATE YOU!!! The kind of hate and anger I feel for you, you can't imagine. I never want to see you or speak to you again."

The next morning, Schwartz and Raquel considered walking down the aisle together at the wedding, before he met up with Leviss' ex James Kennedy and his new girlfriend Ally Lewber. Tom kept saying he and Raquel didn't "have a thing," telling James the kiss was his way of "sticking it to the man" after Katie strictly forbade it. He added that he had been feeling like a "sad f---ing sack of a human being" for the past six months, saying the kiss snapped him out of his funk.

At yet another pre-wedding meal, James then took the opportunity to unleash on Leviss, who was seated with Schwartz right beside him.

"So you made out with [Peter Madrigal], Schwartz, who else could you make out with in our friend group?" he asked. "I definitely think you're a bit lost, but it has nothing to do with me," he continued, "I just had to say it once to you that you're making out with all the guys in our group after we were engaged, we were together for five years. I don't think I ever was in love with you, thank God we never got married."

She defended herself by saying she was "just trying to live a little," adding she was simply kissing "the people that are around me." At the same time, she realized Schwartz was downplaying their connection, which she called "heartbreaking" in a confessional.

Meanwhile, at a separate dinner with Lala, Katie, James and Ally, Maloney exclaimed that she wanted to "light them both on f---ing fire" and felt her ex had "crossed every f---ing line" by kissing Raquel.

Following the wedding itself, which was lovely and included vows Scheana and Brock wrote themselves, the party -- and the fighting -- continued at the reception. First, Schwartz and Leviss appeared to agree nothing more would come from their kiss, despite Raquel saying she thought they could be something more. Neither of them had any regrets, they said.

Raquel went on to apologize to Lala at the reception for saying she gives off "mistress bimbo vibes" during a previous blowup. Kent wasn't really having it though, going off on Leviss for the kiss with Schwartz. "What I do care about is how you've affected my friend. I think it's gross, I think it's dirty, I think it's disgusting," she said, before Raquel took "accountability" for her actions ... while saying she could have done a lot worse.

"I think your self worth comes from approval of a man, which is very sad to me. I think you have a mental breakdown coming. I think you're gonna need some love and some support," Kent continued, before Leviss walked off.

For some reason, Schwartz thought it would be a good idea to leave the reception briefly to find Katie at a separate dinner -- remember, she was disinvited from the wedding -- and clear the air. "I didn't want there to be any weird tension," he told her, as Katie said the two were past "the point of no return."

"You told me for months you would never ever do that and then you did it in the most humiliating, public way towards me. I'm done with you disrespecting me," she added, telling him, "We're done. No friendship. I never had hatred toward you and now I do."

Schwartz tried defending himself by saying he got "caught up in the moment" and was "drunk," before telling her, "Sucks for you ... sucks that you hold onto so much negativity and toxicity." With that, she yelled at him to "get the f--- out of my face," saying, "I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser."

In a confessional, Tom said the whole situation made him realize her words didn't hurt him anymore and that it wasn't healthy for them to try to remain friends after their divorce.

A preview for next week shows Raquel considering a date with yet another man -- while secretly harboring feelings for Sandoval and communicating with him on the sly -- as she takes up an offer from Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver. But when she finds out he possibly lied to her about being married, more conflict arises.