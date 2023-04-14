Coco Austin Poses in Thong & Promotes OnlyFans After Backlash Over TikTok with Daughter

Instagram

The model shared the "Thong Thursday" photo just a couple of days after she received some criticism over a video she shared of herself and her 7-year-old daughter dancing.

Coco Austin is showing off her "sexy" self following backlash.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old model took to Instagram to promote her OnlyFans account. In the post, Coco shared a NSFW photo of herself sitting in her closet as she posed in a low-cut, long-sleeved crop top, a purple v-string thong, and matching purple high-heels.

"On my IG, Facebook and Twitter pages I post all kinds of stuff that I enjoy while keeping it fun and funny..," she wrote in the post's caption. "On my OF page I keep it sexy. 🔥Be sure to follow me!"

"FYI Onlyfans changed my name from Coco Austin to just Coco so some of my old links dont work," Coco continued, adding a hashtag directing fans to her bio, as well as "#thongthursday."

The reality star's post came just a couple of days after she received some criticism over a TikTok video she shared of herself and her 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, whom she shares with husband Ice-T.

In the clip, which she also posted on Instagram, Coco and Chanel can be seen doing a fun dance routine to a remix of the Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow."

At one point, Coco turned around to her daughter, and lifted her left leg, which Chanel grabbed and slapped her mom's calf. It seemed that Chanel attempted to smack the "Ice Loves Coco's" alum's derriere.

Although the majority of fans seemed to love the mother-daughter video -- with users calling it "adorable" and fun" -- there were some followers who appeared to take issue with the choreography in the dance video.

"Sorry, even if it is just playing around am I the only one that thinks your daughter shouldn't' be slapping you on the ass Twerking?" a person wrote, while another said, "Stop doing that to your kid. Unfollow."

Several users described the clip as "inappropriate" and "cringey."

"It is not appropriate for a little girl or her mother," a fan commented.

"Inappropriate inappropriate Coco inappropriate," a user said as another commenter added, "This is not inappropriate at all. More like cringe."

"Cringy af," another pointed out.

Coco and Ice-T welcomed Chanel in 2015.

While appearing on an episode of "The Tamron Hall Show" in November, Coco broke down in tears after Hall surprised her with a special video message from Ice-T, who she said wanted to come to set and surprise her in person during the interview, but had to work at "Law & Order: SVU."

"This is a shout-out going to my wife Coco. You are the most incredible person I've ever met, the nicest person I've ever met, and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine," he said, causing Coco to get choked up. "I love you to death, 22 years baby, and it gets better every day. Love is love."

"As a mother, you don't hear that much. You don't hear that much from everybody," said Coco, explaining why the message hit her so hard.

"I have the whole world and I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she continued. "You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad and I know I'm a good mother because I dedicated the last six years --putting everything aside, my career, everything -- just for her."