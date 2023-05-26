Kim Zolciak Posts About 'Toxic Behavior,' 'Manipulation' Amid Messy Kroy Biermann Divorce

Getty

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram Stories that's all about "manipulation" and "toxic behavior" just a few weeks after she and her husband Kroy Biermann both filed for divorce, with both also seeking custody of their four children.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star dropped a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, with extra emphasis, on Thursday that was all about being manipulated, suggesting even gaslighting without dropping that exact word.

"Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior," the quote she shared read, per People, "but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you."

Adding a few of her own words, Kim asked her followers to "READ THAT AGAIN..."

While she didn't say what it could be referring to, the biggest thing happening in her life is this upcoming divorce and custody battle for her children. A few hours later, she shared a clip of her and her kids singing in the car.

Kim and Kroy share sons Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. Kroy also legally adopted Kim's older children, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

In her separate filing, Kim is also seeking spousal support from the former NFL player, as well as a legal return to her maiden name. Her legal last name is Zolciak-Biermann. She also asked a judge to force Kroy to get a drug test.

As possible evidence that this divorce could get even uglier in the public, Kim's cryptic post came just three days after a legal document filed by Kroy, and obtained by TMZ, alleged that she "spends so much time gambling their money away online, she can't take care of their kids."

He claims Kim has come clean about her addiction and that it has devastated the family's finances. He is asking that she have a psychological examination as he believes her gambling could be the result of underlying issues like depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, or ADHD.