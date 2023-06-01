Robert De Niro Reacts to Al Pacino Also Welcoming a New Baby

De Niro, 79, just welcomed a daughter last month
Robert De Niro is giving Al Pacino a Goodfellas congratulations for his new baby on the way ... but he's not yet asking to be a godfather.
The 79-year-old, who recently welcomed his seventh child, was asked during a press junket at the Tribeca Film Festival about Pacino's good news.
"What a guy," De Niro said of the 83-year-old fellow acting legend, according to People, upon hearing the news.
He then added some godfatherly good will, worthy of Vito Corleone, "Go Al, God bless him."
De Niro welcomed a baby girl named Gia with his partner Tiffany Chen on April 6.
Pacino's impending fourth child, with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, was revealed earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Pacino obtained a DNA test for proof his incoming child was actually his, per a new report from TMZ.
