Robert De Niro Reacts to Al Pacino Also Welcoming a New Baby

De Niro, 79, just welcomed a daughter last month

Robert De Niro is giving Al Pacino a Goodfellas congratulations for his new baby on the way ... but he's not yet asking to be a godfather.

The 79-year-old, who recently welcomed his seventh child, was asked during a press junket at the Tribeca Film Festival about Pacino's good news.

"What a guy," De Niro said of the 83-year-old fellow acting legend, according to People, upon hearing the news.

He then added some godfatherly good will, worthy of Vito Corleone, "Go Al, God bless him."

De Niro welcomed a baby girl named Gia with his partner Tiffany Chen on April 6.

Pacino's impending fourth child, with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, was revealed earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Pacino obtained a DNA test for proof his incoming child was actually his, per a new report from TMZ.

