Hollywood Mourns Everwood Star Treat Williams, Dead at 71 After Motorcyle Accident

Getty

Co-stars, friends and colleagues pay tribute to the life and legacy of actor Treat Williams, after he suffered a fatal motorcycle accident on Monday evening in Vermont.

Prolific actor of stage, film and television, Treat Williams died on Monday afternoon as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 71.

"He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," Williams' agent Barry McPherson, told People. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented." He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

The fire chief for Dorset, VT, where the accident occurred, told the outlet that the other drive apparently did not see Williams before the accident. Williams was airlifted by hospital to a nearby hospital. He was the only one injured in the crash.

In a statement issued to Deadline, Williams' family shared, "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time."

"Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it," the statement continued. "It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."

"We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief," the family concluded their message. "To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

Williams got his start on the stage portraying Danny Zuko as part of the original Broadway cast of "Grease." After launching his film career in 1975 with the film "Deadly Hero," Williams would go on to amass more than 125 film and television credits, while dipping his toes into the theater still from time to time.

Notable projects include his first Golden Globe-nominated performance in 1979's "Hair," which he followed with a second in 1981 for "Prince of the City." He's also known for his wide-ranging roles in "1941," "Once Upon a Time in America," "Smooth Talk," "The Phantom," "The Deep End of the Ocean," "127 Hours," and "Second Act."

He is perhaps best known to more modern fans for his numerous television roles, including a lead role on The WB's "Everwood" for four seasons, and most recently another lead role on six seasons of "Chesapeake Shores" for Hallmark Channel.

He had recurring roles on "Chicago Fire," "Blue Bloods," and "White Collar," as well as notable guest performances in a wide variety of shows like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Hawaii Five-0," "The Simpsons," "Leverage," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Brothers & Sisters," "Tales from the Crypt," and even "Batman: The Animated Series."

Gregory Smith, who portrayed his son on "Everwood," called him a "wonderful man and a brilliant actor," in a statement to People. "Above all, he loved his family so much. I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I’m sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed."

Their co-star Sarah Drew echoed Smith's grief, telling the outlet, "I’m utterly heartbroken by the tragic and sudden death of Treat Williams. My experience working with Treat on Everwood was formative in my life and career. We had a beautiful and extremely close-knit family during our years in Salt Lake City. I learned so much from Treat’s talent and leadership and we have lost a bright light today. My heart goes out to his family."

"Taxi" star Marilu Henner shared her lifelong friendship with Williams with People, whom she met when they starred together in her first Broadway show, "Over Here" from 1974-1975. He let her stay with them as her career took off. They would also co-star in "Grease" on Broadway and several Hallmark Channel films.

"We never lost touch. We supported each other and we always checked in," she told the outlet. "He was an extraordinary person. He was so talented. We were a staple in each other’s lives and we were in the Hallmark family. He had great energy and he loved being an actor and he loved his family most of all. And loved his life. This is so painful to all of us who loved him."

John Travolta/Instagram

Sharon Stone/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat.

My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend. pic.twitter.com/hurBQfejRu — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) June 13, 2023 @KimCattrall

Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s “Speed the Plow” at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it.

Treat, you were the best. Love you. pic.twitter.com/WSZVBcOYWG — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 13, 2023 @JustineBateman

Just heard the awful news that the world has lost @Rtreatwilliams. Such a wonderful person... such a gifted actor... such a treasured friend. I'm gutted. #RIP_Pal 💔 pic.twitter.com/YZ7x3M4dF7 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 13, 2023 @MarkHamill

After years of cop reporting, Prince Of The City was the only film that made me believe anyone else knew the truth about the drug war. So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own, later critique of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a fine, gracious man. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 13, 2023 @AoDespair

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023 @WendellPierce

Very saddened by the news of Treat Williams’ passing. Though I never worked with him, we had the opportunity to hang out a few times. What a lovely, kind and generous soul. His warmth and grace apparent in addition to his immense talent. #RIPTreatWilliams https://t.co/uaZMSeI8PQ — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) June 13, 2023 @LouDPhillips

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

So saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic loss of Treat Williams. He was a great American actor, and more importantly a kind and decent man. https://t.co/oPDJ3AAMLN — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) June 13, 2023 @JenniferTilly

Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to Treat’s family…what a loss. So, so so sad 🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xVk4ik5xyG — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) June 13, 2023 @davidalangrier

It’s rare to meet someone in show business who was as warm, kind, genuine, and talented as #TreatWilliams. I’m grateful I had the opportunity. Sending prayers to his incredible wife Pam and their 2 children. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) June 13, 2023 @ichadlowe

Treat Williams played so many great roles (Smooth Talk being a fave), but when I think of him, I always come back to this scene in Hair. Rest easy, Treat. https://t.co/t7i5pg4TpG via @YouTube — donal logue (@donallogue) June 13, 2023 @donallogue

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023 @RealJamesWoods

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

To treasure our friendships…we never know what’s next…



Two of the kindest people I’ve ever known. #ripTreatWilliams#ripDonRickles



I’ll bet Don’s showing Treat the Pastures of Heaven, and he’ll be a’mowin’!

Treat Williams lived in Heaven on Earth.

God bless his family✨ pic.twitter.com/JSODuLuk7w — Frances Fisher 97.91% SAGaftra SAV 🦋 (@Frances_Fisher) June 13, 2023 @Frances_Fisher

Treat’s passing is a great lost to the acting community. Our prayers are with his loved ones. RIP #treatwilliams #rip #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/r2ARG5X0D9 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) June 13, 2023 @McDowellMalc

Always a friend of genre cinema, Treat Williams was great in everything he did. From THE PHANTOM to DEAD HEAT, and the SUBSTITUTE sequels to my personal favorite, DEEP RISING, he was always a joy to watch. I’ll miss seeing him. RIP, good sir. pic.twitter.com/Zf6j1LKXA0 — Ted Geoghegan / @TedGeoghegan.bsky.social (@tedgeoghegan) June 13, 2023 @tedgeoghegan

Treat Williams. Devastating. A very good man. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 13, 2023 @MJMcKean

He had it all.

Smart.

Talented.

Funny.

Charming.

Successful.

Handsome.

Compassionate.

Heart of gold.

And that name… Treat Williams.



He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance…… pic.twitter.com/7cKP4nETTz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 13, 2023 @BillyBaldwin

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

So sad! He was wonderful when he worked with us on #Leverage. Condolences to his family. We lost a legend. https://t.co/IazP18Ee1K — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) June 13, 2023 @Dean_Devlin

I just read where Treat Williams died today in a motorcycle accident. I didn’t know him personally, but my heart feels very heavy. I’ve enjoyed reading his social media and he seemed to be a very happy, grateful, humble man. It’s a sad day, RIP Treat…🙏❤️ — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 13, 2023 @ChrissieEvert

Treat Williams was hilarious on @TheSimpsons as both Gen. William Sullivan of the DVD-only movie "Pandora Strain" AND as himself, who didn't remember being in it ("What? I'm in a lot of movies.") He had a huge sense of humor & it was a blast to hang with him. Peace to you Treat! pic.twitter.com/mZjgq1G7V2 — Matt Selman (@mattselman) June 13, 2023 @mattselman

My dear dear dear friend.

We just spoke last night.

LAST NIGHT.

I can not believe this.

We talked about how he missed his friend John Beasley.

I can not believe this. Beyond heartbroken.

Heartbroken for his family.

I can not believe this#TreatWilliams #RIP #Substitute3 pic.twitter.com/pLm7AoWX20 — Rebecca Staab (@rebeccastaab1) June 13, 2023 @rebeccastaab1

How incredibly sad. I never had the opportunity to work with Treat Williams, but greatly admired his work. Deep condolences to his family & friends. 💔 https://t.co/jdvSR5bLMc — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) June 13, 2023 @MargHelgen

Rest in peace, Treat Williams. You will be sorely missed. — Don Most (@most_don) June 13, 2023 @most_don