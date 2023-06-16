Charlie Puth Once Wrote a Song 'In the Middle Of' Having Sex

Getty

"Maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more," says Charlie Puth, after admitting he'd once stopped in the middle of having sex to record a little bit of a song after a melody "just kind of popped into [his] head."

You never know when the muse strikes, but that doesn't always mean you have to immediately answer, does it? If you're Charlie Puth, though, you totally answer -- no matter what else you might be doing!

The "One Call Away" singer revealed in a chat with Interview that he was once struck with a song idea "in the middle of the act" -- as in having sex -- and he actually pivoted away from "the act" to the music.

"I wrote the song in the middle of the act," he admitted. "Maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head."

He then shared, "I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act." It turns out, though, he also wasn't really feeling things with this person, which might have made that a little easier, too.

Sharing that he'd just come out of a breakup, Puth said that he "was energetically picking up" that it probably wasn't going to work with this individual, even as they were being intimate, "which is okay. It's all about the experience."

He said, "I remember waking up and looking at myself in the mirror, noticing these marks on my neck, and every day they’d heal and fade but so would the person who put them on me. And we went our separate ways."

As for the song, it was "Marks On My Neck" from his latest album, "Charlie." The melody came to him in the middle of his most intimate experiences with this person, and the lyrics came in the aftermath.

"I'm thankful for the experience and maybe they are as well but I just thought it was interesting that a person can fade away at the same pace of the scars on your neck," said Puth.

He described the album "Charlie" as a "lyrical self-correcting-of-bad-habits record, where I had to force myself out of a bad habit in a not-great relationship and do a lot of self-reflecting and become a better person."

It was something new for him as an artist, but he's going in a different direction again for his next project. "Now that I've grown as a person, the goal is to make the music that's going to be playing in the background when I do look at myself in the mirror," he shared. "Because I've never made [music] for myself. I've always made it for other artists and I've always made it for other people."

Elsewhere in the interview, he said he'd learned to like different facets of his feature and come to the conclusion that he's "not ugly." And so, he admitted that he'd some to enjoy looking at himself in the mirror from time to time, appreciating what he sees.

"Even today, I woke up and it's kind of fun to look at yourself naked and admire your body," he shared.