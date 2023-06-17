Michael Cera Says He and Aubrey Plaza Almost 'Spontaneously' Got Married in Vegas

Getty

The actor shared that he and his "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" co-star considered taking a "detour" and tying the knot while driving through Sin City, before sharing the hilarious "idea" that inspired their almost-wedding.

Michael Cera is recalling a wild story from his past relationship with Aubrey Plaza.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, published Friday, the actor shared that he and Plaza almost "spontaneously" got married in Las Vegas while they were together, revealing that they considered tying the knot and getting divorced.

"We were driving through Vegas, and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married," Cera said.

When asked if it would have been an "Elvis chapel situation," the 35-year-old said, "Yeah. Like something where you get a certificate. I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other 'my ex-husband' and 'my ex-wife' at like … 20."

Plaza and Cera met while filming 2010's "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." The two dated for over a year and a half. However, it wasn't even known the pair had dated until several years later when Plaza revealed their relationship while appearing on RuPaul's "What's the Tee with Michael Visage" podcast in 2016.

Cera reportedly married his longtime partner, Nadine, in 2017 or 2018. Last year, it was revealed that the couple -- who have been relatively private about their relationship -- had welcomed their first child.

Plaza, meanwhile, married husband Jeff Baena in 2021.

Cera and Plaza have remained friends over the years, and the former had only good things to say about the latter and her career during his interview with Rolling Stone.

"I mean, she's always been so committed to everything she does," Cera said. "It's not surprising to me that she's doing really well. The thing that's surprising to me is how much she's producing and putting together projects. It's amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great."