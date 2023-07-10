What Kim Zolciak Said About Kroy Biermann Marriage on RHOA Just Months Before Split

Getty

The couple called off their marriage-- and now called off their divorce.

Kim Zolciak opened up about how "great" her marriage was to Kroy Biermann on Sunday's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which was filmed in December, before she and Biermann filed for divorce in May.

"You know what? I think about you all the time," Kim told Shereé Whitfield, who introduced the couple back in 2010.

"I was like, literally, 'Shereé, introduce me to Tight-Ass,'" recalled Zolciak on the reunion for season 15. "You want to know what's really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and he [has told me since], 'I just knew when I saw you.'"

"We're still married, it's 11 years, we're doing great," responded Kim to a question about her relationship. "So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. Crazy, crazy."

This episode was filmed in December, but since then the couple has both called off their marriage, and then the impending divorce.

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were divorcing. In May 2023, Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann. In her filing, she called the marriage "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." At the time, both Kim and Kroy filed for primary custody of their four minor children.

The news of their split came on the heels of alleged financial trouble for the former couple, whose country club mansion was foreclosed on in February. The former couple also owe $1.1 million in total to the IRS, per TMZ, for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties for the calendar years 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also owe $15,000 to Georgia for 2018's taxes.

However, the two seemed to have reconciled since then, as it was just announced that the couple is calling off their divorce.

A source told People that the couple are "getting along and calling off the divorce. They're trying to make it work for the kids."

The couple share four kids: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy also legally adopted Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from Kim's previous relationships.

After the news was out that the divorce was off, Ariana took to Instagram Stories to share her gratefulness.