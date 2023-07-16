11 Stars Who Confessed Their First Celebrity Crush

Getty

"I used to pull pictures out of Teen Beat and put them on my wall."

Everyone has had a celebrity crush at one point or another during their adolescence.

From flipping through the pages of a teen magazine to watching the latest heartthrob on the big screen, many people’s earliest crushes were on famous Hollywood figures. Even celebrities admit that they were once lovestruck teens crushing on a star they only dreamed of meeting. While things definitely changed when they became a celebrity themselves, many of these stars look back fondly on their first famous crush.

Ariana Grande fully admits she's had a longtime crush on Jim Carrey. Since professing her love for the actor, she's gotten the chance to meet him and she says he fully lived up to her expectations. In fact, Ariana cried when they met, which she says was very "uncharacteristic" of her personality.

"My childhood crush, my lifelong crush, it kind of all just goes together, is Jim Carrey. I was kind of nervous to meet him, because, I was like, you know, he's been my crush forever. What if he's not as nice as I'm expecting?" she said on Live with Kelly and Michael. "He was so over-the-top nice, and perfect, and just as I hoped he'd be. [He said to me in] his classic Jim Carrey, 'Nice to meet ya. Thank you. Remember, be nice.' I was like, 'Oh my God, you're so cute. I love you.' I was like, 'Wow, help me God, thank you.'"

Growing up, Selena Gomez had a crush on Billy Crudup after seeing him in Almost Famous. Selena admits she went through a whole Almost Famous phase so when she was cast in Rudderless alongside Billy, it was a lot for her to process.

"I had a crush on him," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I went through my whole Almost Famous phase, so I was like Penny Lane for a good month -- I wore the outfits and had the hair and the glasses...and then, I found out I was going to be a part of the movie [with Billy] and it took me a minute at first, because I kind of had a little bit of a crush on him!"

Reese Witherspoon says that growing up she had a "major crush" on Johnny Depp after watching him in the 21 Jump Street television series. In fact, Reese actually had photos of him up on her wall!

"I just had a really major crush on him. I used to pull pictures out of Teen Beat and put them on my wall," she told MTV News.

Growing up, Chrissy Teigen says she had a massive crush on Alex Rodriguez. She didn't get the chance to meet him until she was married to John Legend -- and her husband totally called her out for her crush.

"I grew up in Seattle, and at the time he was 18 or 19 when he was playing, so he was such a young buck. He was my first crush," she told InStyle. "John and I saw him at Soho House the other day and I had never seen him in person before, and John is very well aware. He was like, 'Your man is over there!' And I was so embarrassed. You just never think you are going to run into those people."

Ashton Kutcher had a big crush on Jennifer Aniston as a teenager and even made a bet with his high school friends that he would be able to take her on a date. When they actually met, she was married to Brad Pitt -- but the actor actually gave Ashton permission to ask her out!

"Four or five years later, I actually meet Jennifer Aniston and she's married to Brad Pitt at the time. So I went to Brad Pitt and asked him permission to ask his wife out on a date. He looked at me and said, 'You go for it,'" Ashton shared on The Graham Norton Show, adding, "So I asked her and she turned me down."

Zac Efron says he only had one celebrity crush growing up and it was Tyra Banks. He admits he used to put her posters on his ceiling and at the time of his crush confession, he was still hoping that he'd meet her one day.

"When I was younger I used to lie on my bed and look up at a poster of Tyra Banks on my ceiling. She was in the Victoria's Secret catalogs that my mom used to get and I thought she was the most gorgeous thing in the world," Zac shared.

Emma Stone was fully obsessed with Leonardo DiCaprio growing up so when he ended up presenting her with the Oscar for Best Actress in 2017, she says it was the "most surreal moment" of her life.

"I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12-years-old," she said on The Jess Cagle Show.

Chris Evans says his biggest crush as a kid was on Sandra Bullock. He admits that he totally fell for the actress after watching her in Speed, which became one of his favorite movies growing up.

"I grew up with a big crush on Sandra Bullock. Speed was a big one. The whole movie, in general, did it for me," Chris told W Magazine.

Benedict Cumerbatch admits he had a few childhood celebrity crushes but he fell hardest for Carrie Fisher after seeing her in Star Wars. Looking back, he says he wanted to be Harrison Ford and his crush on Carrie had a lot to do with it.

"[I had] a few. You know, I wasn't particularly loyal as a young boy. I think probably Carrie Fisher in Star Wars. I wanted to be Harrison Ford and that was definitely one of the reasons I wanted to be Harrison Ford," Benedict told Vanity Fair.

Like many other girls growing up in the '90s, Kate Bosworth had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. She says she fell for him after seeing Romeo and Juliet and watching his on screen romance with his co-star Claire Danes.

"Probably like most 13-year-olds, I was pretty interested in Leo in Romeo and Juliet. I think every teenage girl just thought, 'I want that crazy kind of love,' because you’re just starting to feel it," she told InStyle in 2016.

Riley Keough went through a Hanson phase when she was a kid and admits that she was totally obsessed with the group’s drummer Zac Hanson. Although she says she tried to be casual about it, she thought she was going to marry him.

"Zac Hanson. I was very low key and played it cool, but I would just imagine marrying him in my head at like seven-years-old," Riley shared with InStyle.

Oscar Isaac had a big crush on Jessica Lange growing up, sharing that he would write her name in his notebooks in school. When he got the chance to work with her on "In Secret," he tried to play it cool but ended up telling her about his crush right away.