JoJo Siwa Wishes Candace Cameron Bure Would Be 'a Little More Accepting' Following 'Traditional Marriage' Feud

Getty

Siwa says she doesn't regret "calling [Bure] out in the way that I did," following the Full House star's controversial remarks about "traditional" marriages.

JoJo Siwa is opening up about where she stands with Candace Cameron Bure -- a year following their public feud and eight months after the former slammed the latter over her marriage comments.

On Thursday's episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files: Going Deeper Edition! podcast, the social media star -- who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community -- reflected on the past beef between herself and the Fuller House star.

According to JoJo, after she and Bure made "peace" regarding the "rudest" celebrity drama, it seemed that the "dust [had] settled." However, the Dance Moms alum said things changed when Bure made her controversial remarks about "traditional" marriages.

"I haven't talked about this ever," Siwa told Viall. "She did her Christmas press release for her [Great American Family] movies, and it's fine, and you should do a movie with traditional marriage with a man to a woman, not that that is what should be 'traditional marriage,' but it is."

"It wasn't about that, it was that she wants to do a movie about that to put down [the] LGBTQIA [community] and that she was specifically going make movies that had no representation of LGBTQIA," she continued. "It's fine if you're doing it because it's just your movie's storyline, and it's just it is what it is ... like, not everything needs to be gay essentially."

"But when you're doing it out of spite to say that, 'Too much is about LGBTQIA right now. You guys suck, and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage, and you're not traditional,' that got to me a little bit," JoJo said.

The 20-year-old Dancing with the Stars alum said Bure's comments made her realize that they were "never" going to be able to see eye-to-eye, admitting that she doesn't regret slamming the actress on social media.

"After reading [the article with her quotes], it gave me a little sense of, OK, you and her are never going to agree, you and her are never going to be friends ... [or] get along. I'm never going to be able to change her," JoJo said. "She's not gonna be able to change me. We can both just live life. We can both just have fun. But I wish she was able to be a little more open, a little more accepting."

"I'm OK with calling her out in the way that I did," she added. "For a while, I regretted it, but after I found out that article about her not wanting anything to do with LGBTQIA, that's my people, I gotta stand up for my people. That's messed up."

If you recall, last year, Bure came under fire after she spoke to the Wall Street Journal Magazine about her decision to leave Hallmark to start making holiday films for the Christian-focused channel Great American Family, noting that the network, in which she also serves as chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

In the wake of Bure's comments, Siwa called out Bure on Instagram over her comments about GAF focusing on "traditional marriage," describing her remarks as "rude and hurtful."

"honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa captioned a photo of a news article about Bure's comments. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Bure later responded to some of the backlash and criticism she's received over the comments, releasing a lengthy statement, which she also shared on social media. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she wrote in part.

Siwa and Bure publicly feuded online last summer after the Internet personality named The View alum as the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met in a TikTok, which was later deleted.