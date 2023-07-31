Kelly Clarkson's NSFW Response to Hall Pass Sign & More X Videos from Vegas Residency

Getty

Clarkson also warned the audience, "If you're gonna throw s--t, throw diamonds."

Kelly Clarkson didn't pull her punches when interacting with fans on Saturday night.

The 41-year-old singer responded to a racy poster over the weekend at her Las Vegas residency that said she was the fan's "hall pass" according to a post on the social platform X (formerly Twitter).

"My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you," Clarkson read onstage, with the crowd erupting in cheers as she continued to interact with the fan.

"If I was into chicks, I'd take up the offer," she began, adding with a laugh, "I just unfortunately like d--ks."

Clarkson's snarky remark to the poster wouldn’t be the first time that night she cracked wise while performing at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theatre.

During that same show, the songstress broke down laughing at a fan's reaction to her singing the high notes in her hit Because of You.

Oh she broke during Because of You…but not in the way you think. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HxkV2QdZYr — Nettey Farol (@Nettey128) July 30, 2023 @Nettey128

"I'm sorry, I'm not an actress," Clarkson joked in a video posted to X, abruptly stopping her song to laugh and mimic the fan's singing. "That s--t was funny. I was all like 'Oooh' and you were all like 'Oooh.'"

"Okay, okay. Meryl Streep and scene," she said before returning to singing.

The Since You’ve Been Gone singer also told her fans during the concert that if they were going to throw anything at her, "throw diamonds" – referencing the recent trend of objects being thrown at artists during their shows.

"Whatever you do, don't throw it at me," Clarkson said jokingly to the crowd. "If you're gonna throw s--t, throw diamonds."

Clarkson's request comes after various artists were struck by items thrown by audience members.