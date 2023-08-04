Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza Set

Getty

"RIP Angus Cloud everybody," said Eilish onstage at Lollapalooza.

Billie Eilish took the stage at Lollapalooza on Thursday night and sang her Euphoria song "Never Felt So Alone" for an emotional tribute to Angus Cloud.

The 21-year-old headlined the festival, where she performed at Grant Park in Chicago.

"RIP Angus Cloud everybody," announced Eilish as she finish her performance, which was met with cheers from the crowd.

"Never Felt So Alone," her song with Labrinth, was featured in the second season of the hit HBO drama.

The singer is only one of many who paid tribute to Cloud following his tragic death at the age of 25 earlier this week.

The actor's family confirmed his death to TMZ on Monday, with a statement beginning, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continued.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud was most known for his work as Fez on the HBO show, which was also his Hollywood debut.