Ariana Madix Blasts Bethenny Frankel's 'Hurtful' Interview with Rachel Leviss

"I don't know you. And you don't know what the f--k you're talking about, lady," the Vanderpump Rules star said of Bethenny, sharing that she made her "angry" and "should have known better."

While appearing on Friday's episode of her costar Scheana Shay's Scheananigans podcast, the reality star slammed Rachel's appearance on Bethenny's podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, in which she shared her side of the story about Sandoval -- her now-infamous affair with Tom Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with Ariana.

Although Ariana noted that she took issue with some of Rachel's claims, she shared that she was more "upset" about how Bethenny approached the interview.

The 38-year-old -- who said she "did not listen" to the three-part podcast interview "but did read synopses" -- admitted that the "lies" that were told "impacted" her mental health, saying the conversation made her feel "angry" and "really sad."

However, she said Bethenny "should have known better," adding the RHONY star "actually upset me more in the things that were said."

"I guess as recently as whatever podcast she did after the fact, she's said, 'Oh, Ariana's forgiven him,'" Ariana told Scheana. "I'm like, 'Why are you speaking for me? First of all, I don't know you. And you don't know what the f--k you're talking about, lady.'"

"So there were a lot of things that were said by her that actually, I think, made me more angry because I feel like she should know better," she added.

Scheana pointed out how Bethenny admitted she "hadn't even watched the show before," but watched the Season 10 reunion, claiming she "clearly [did not do] enough research."

The podcast host then slammed Rachel's claim that she and Ariana "were not best friends."

"The fact that she said you are no more than an acquaintance, an alliance, a coworker, that was she was using you to get closer to Tom," Scheana said, to which Ariana replied, "That was very hurtful."

"I wasn't using her for s---. I just thought that we were friends," she added with a laugh, before noting that she has "photographic evidence" that she and Rachel hung out one-on-one despite what she claimed to Bethenny.

The Something About Her co-founder said she's "not sure whose decision it was to try to diminish the friendships and try to dimish what is a very real show."

"I don't know whose decision it was to do that, but it was a bad decision, and it was a very untrue statement or series of statements to make," she continued. "I know Bethenny did that as well, you know, saying that this is like a producer thing."

"All that does is diminish what I went through," Ariana added.

The Single AF author said she was hurt over how Bethenny diminished her nearly decade-long relationship with Sandoval -- which ended in March after Rachel and Sandoval's affair came to light -- and suggested the affair wasn't as big of a deal since Ariana and Sandoval weren't married or had any children.

"In many states, [he was my common-law spouse]," she explained. "I find that hurtful in regards to other women who are in relationships that don't have children because maybe they can't have children or they don't want to have children or they don't want to get married."

"None of those people's relationships are less meaningful because of that," she added. "Again, it goes back to [Bethenny] should know better than to say that about anybody."

Ariana later slammed Rachel and Bethenny's "hurtful" comments that she and Sandoval still live under the same roof in their Los Angeles home despite their breakup.