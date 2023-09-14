Big Brother Blowout: Floater Wakes Up, Shakes Up House with Epic Blindside Eviction

CBS

Someone totally unexpected takes control of the week on Big Brother, emerging from nowhere to orchestrate an incredible flip that could change the whole rest of the game before a shocking eviction -- Survivor legend Cirie is losing one of her strongest allies, but which one?

We're told to expect the unexpected, but we still didn't expect what happened on Big Brother this week. One of this season's floaters suddenly came to life and started playing this game and in doing so, they just changed everything for everyone.

After tonight's epic blindside eviction, nothing will be the same. Head of Household Cameron's week of chaos was out of his control once Jared opted out of using the Power of Veto, but he'd still managed to get Survivor legend Cirie's close allies, Izzy and Felicia, on the block.

Even he had no idea that someone else in the house was going to pick things up and continue his rein of chaos all the way up until Julie Chen Moonves tallied up the final votes and announced this week's evicted Houseguest.

Julie also revealed to the Houseguests that they were going old school with this year's Jury, which meant fighting and scratching it out just a little bit longer. Whereas recent seasons have had a jury of nine, the earliest seasons saw only seven on that panel. This season returns to the seven.

What she didn't give them a heads up about was that it wasn't going to be two more long weeks before they reached the Jury stage. That's because next week's eviction is actually going to be "Double Eviction night, baby!"

If we thought this week's rein of chaos was wild enough, with the house in complete and total disarray after this week's shenanigans, revelations, pot-stirring and eviction, we ain't seen nothing yet. This upcoming week promises even more madness, and then a whole week in an hour -- no one is ready for that!

The Wake-Up and the Shake-Up

We've known for weeks that Cameron is not the only one who's been looking to weaken Cirie's position in the game, and now that was going to happen no matter what. It was certainly good news for Cameron, but he wasn't the only one with a keen eye on the Survivor alum.

Cory has had her in his crosshairs for weeks, as has America. And yet, after the Veto meeting, Cory was adamant in keeping himself in the good graces of Cirie and a heretofore unknown (on TV) alliance he had with her, Izzy, and Jared called the Crossroads. He even talked America out of the idea of targeting Izzy.

What he didn't anticipate was America running up to the Head of Household and basically spilling everything to him, from him being the target last week to Jared poisoning Red against him. She wasn't done spilling the beans, either.

After Matt confided in her, to build trust, that Cirie had played for the Power of Invincibility, he swore her to secrecy. She immediately ran and told Cory. He wasn't bothered that Cirie hadn't told him, as he hadn't told her he'd played, but why did she tell Matt?

From there, he started to realize that maybe Cirie and her allies have been playing everyone in the house. And so, with a push from America to get him moving, Cory suddenly came alive in the game and started playing hardcore.

His was a whirlwind tour around the house, comparing notes and sharing intel with basically everyone that mattered. He only needed to flip three votes to evict Izzy, if he and America were committed to doing it.

Exposing that he knew about the Seven Deadly Sins alliance, which was semi-fake, was enough to rattle both Jag and Matt. A candid conversation with the ever-practical Mecole was enough, once he assured her they would have the votes. Mecole, like America, sees that Izzy is the better game player and bigger overall threat in this game.

Like Cameron, Bowie was left out of last week's flip, so she was all on board to take out Izzy with zero hesitation. Her trust with that side had eroded, and the way they handled her emotions after being left out definitely left her feeling some kind of way, and that way wasn't comforted or fully embraced.

And just like that, Cory seemed to have built himself a pretty solid, if unexpected and unorthodox, alliance. The only people he didn't bother to rope in right away were Cirie and the showmance of Jared and Blue. Let them be blindsided for once.

The Fall Before the Wall

Sometime between the last footage we saw and the live vote and eviction, the rest of the house apparently got wind that the tides had changed and there was nothing to do. Only Cirie voted to save Izzy, and even she had a message in her vote indicating she knew it was a futile effort.

Even Jared voted with the rest of the house. Before he cast his vote, Cirie whispered in his ear for a moment, so we suspect she suggested he vote to evict Izzy. If nothing else, it was an attempt to distance himself from her so that she looked like she was the island Cameron wanted her to be.

Of course, Cory and the house made it pretty clear that they felt that Cirie, Izzy, and Jared were actually a pretty tight three, so it looks like their allegiance may well be exposed, even if their actual relationship isn't. Interestingly, Izzy took that secret out of the house.

Now, Blue is the only one who has some idea of it, though she doesn't have confirmation. We're also not sure that either she or Jared are consistent enough in their behavior for things not to get shaky enough just long enough for her to say something.

If it doesn't happen now, Blue won't pull an Izzy and hold that secret if she finds herself in trouble, or mad at them. And with the whole house now looking at the pair of them with increased intensity, her time to expose what she knows may be coming sooner than later.

With Izzy gone, Cirie finds herself in the most vulnerable position of the season. And her challenge performances have been deplorable. She needs to mend whatever relationships she can, shore up Felicia, and hope that Jared can keep doing the heavy lifting of keeping her safe, as he did this week.

Right now, it looks like the whole house is aligned against her and Jared, which could be extremely bad news for her boy. After all, no one seems to think of her as a real threat, and their trust in her is almost completely eroded. Can she recover from this? Has she ever been in such a bad spot in any of her reality show experiences?

With this week's Head of Household being the classic Wall competition, we don't hold out much hope of Cirie or Felicia pulling out a win, which leaves Jared. He's certainly capable of it, but these comps have often favored the more petite players, which could bode well for America, Blue, Cory, Jag, Matt, and Mecole ... all of whom voted Izzy out.

They all joined forces this week to vote Izzy out, but is a common enemy enough to create a more lasting alliance? A lot will definitely depend on who rises to power this week, as so much revolves around the HOH. Cameron didn't make himself any friends, but Cory and America might have lessened his own target for the time being. If one of them wins, it might be open season on mother and son.

Houseguest Report Cards

Matthew Klotz (27, deaflympics gold medalist) finds himself positioned well no matter what happens because he flipped with Cory and America's side of the house, but hasn't outright burned any bridges with Cirie's side, either, crippled though it may be. And, of course, everyone still adores him so one is ever thinking of him as a target. [Grade: A-]

Mecole Hayes (30, political consultant) proves that playing a cool, calculated, logical game can pay dividends. She was roped into the flip and made the smart decision there. Right now, people are seeing her as a number they can get if they appeal to her reason, but no one is seeing her as a target. [Grade: B-]

Jag Bains (25, truck company owner) slides into the background as Cory finally emerges as a gamer. Jag is not seen as a particularly strong strategist as he plays with his heart as much as his head. As such, his threat level fades with every competition he doesn't win. Right now, no one is seeing him as a priority to deal with, which is great for his game. [Grade: C+]

America Lopez (27, medical receptionist) was the mastermind behind this week's flip, pushing Cory into action. So basically, he did all the dirty work and got the blood on his hands, so if things go sideways on them, she should be insulated behind him as a shield. With their showmance public knowledge, though, she looks like a good backdoor to weaken his game, if he's not an option directly. [Grade: C]

Cory Wurtenberger (21, college student) came alive and really made a huge move this week in uniting the house to get Izzy out. But it remains to be seen how much that will help or hurt his game. He's seen as the puppet master of this move, so if the house starts to see that as a threat -- well, they've been eliminating gamers and threats all season long. He needs one of his tightest allies to win and keep focus on Cirie and Jared. Luckily, he's got a lot of them right now. [Grade: C-]

Cirie Fields (53, nurse) is going to be tested and tested hard, and we worry she might be just about out of tricks and allies. Nevertheless, it's too soon to count her out because of how good she is at these types of games. She will have to adjust her strategy, and grovel if need be, but we've seen her make magic out of mud. Her game is on life support, but it's still alive. [Grade: C-]

Blue Kim (25, brand strategist) was left out of the power shift this week due to her closeness with Jared, but that relationship seems volatile. She's about as unpredictable as any player in this season, so we've no clue which way she might go. She's also dangerous to Jared and Cirie's game, thanks to Jared, making her an even bigger wild card. We don't think anyone is targeting her right now, but her proximity to Jared puts her in an awkward spot. [Grade: C-]

Bowie Jane Ball (45, barrister/DJ) is still not seen as someone who's really playing the game, but she's also seen as someone who sided with Cameron last week and now Cory's team this week. Should Cirie's side gain power, she could be an easy option if better ones are somehow taken off the table, just to weaken their numbers. [Grade: D+]

Felicia Cannon (63, real estate agent) is still seen as a number for CIrie's side. If Cory or one of his allies rise to power and Jared or Cirie are gone as targets, Felicia is the logical choice to replace. She's a likely easy nomination, and someone that would take a number away from their side ... what's left of it. [Grade: D+]

Cameron Hardin (34, stay-at-home dad) may not have built any alliances during his time in power, but he struck one deal with Jared and Cory did the job of shifting focus to a whole other group of players, which could be great for his game. The problem is that unless everything about how he plays changes, he's still someone that no one is going to work with. And if he's vulnerable as a backdoor option, we still see everyone considering it, no matter the intended targets. He's too big of a threat to win comps otherwise. [Grade: D+]

Jared Fields (25, exterminator) has probably become public enemy number one in the house right now. They'd eliminate him before Cirie at this point, we think, because everyone is going to assume they can get rid of her at their convenience. After all, Jared has won a competition (even if it was kind of by default). The biggest problem is he's been spreading even more chaos in the house with sloppy lies and gameplay, and it's coming back to bite him and Cirie. [Grade: D+]

Izzy Gleicher (32, professional flutist) was the public face of Cirie's side of the house, and she paid the price for it. She was a strong player, but the mistake that she and her allies made was keeping their actual group too small and building too many side alliances that weren't meaningful. With only three or four actual allies in a house this big, they needed a miracle to keep everyone else from talking. They didn't get it. [Grade: F]

House Chatter

"Izzy, I love you to death, but if it's between me and you, Imma be in the house." --Felicia (to Cirie)

"I'm really hoping the house is leaning toward keeping Izzy, because that's what I need to happen." --Cirie (in DR)

"I think it's gonna be like 8-1." --Izzy (to Cory, thinking she has the votes)

"Obviously, Izzy is the better game player. I don't know why people don't see that. And she's on the block. Why are we so scared to take the shot?" --America (in DR after Cory says he thinks Izzy has the votes)

"The consensus among the house is that Felicia has to go." --America (to Cameron)

"Wait. What? Anyone would be a dumbass not to take Izzy out." --Cameron

"I know. Nobody else is seeing what I'm seeing." --America (telling Cameron he was the target last week)

"I never could understand why Red turned against me so hard. Now I do. Jared." --Cameron (in DR after figuring a lot of things out about the house dynamics with America)

"You can't even tell Cory." --Matt (to America after telling her Cirie played for Power of Invincibility)

"No, it's not leaving this room." --America

"Did you know Cirie played." --America (to Cory)

"No, but how do you know?" --Cory

"Matt. She told Matt." --America

"I've been too complacent in this house so far. It's time to grow up, make some moves, and actively improve my position." --Cory (in DR)

"I've known about Seven Deadly Sins for weeks now … Izzy [told me]." --Cory (to Jag)

"They're playing everyone … We have to start playing this f--king game." --Jag

"This is my love language, flipping the house. Ooh, Cory, talk dirty to me. Tell me how we're gonna flip the house." --America (in DR)

"As of right now, and I'm not budging, I am voting to evict Izzy. And here's why. I'm being bulls--tted by a lot of people and I am certain that both of us are being played … I've known about Seven Deadly Sins for three weeks." --Cory (to Matt)

"They've burned every f--king bridge. Cirie's in the middle of it all." --Jag (to Matt)

"Cirie, Izzy, and Jared are a three." --Cory (to Matt)

"To all my friends and family, don't worry, I know that they're all snakes and liars. And cowards." --Mecole (after voting to evict Izzy)

"Oh no, I'll be seeing you soon, pig." --Izzy (pushing Cameron's hug offer away)

"Class act." --Cameron

"You too, pipsqueak. See you soon." --Izzy (to Cory)

"I wanna see my family take it to the end." --Izzy (about Cirie and Jared)