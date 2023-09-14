Why Angelina's Jersey Shore Costars Just Turned on Her for Being 'Messy,' 'Dirty' and 'An Instigator'

MTV

Jenni exclaimed "We're not friends, nobody wants you here!" as she, Sammi, Deena and Snooki all unloaded on Angelina after Mike claimed she was "deliberately" trying to make them "look bad" behind their backs.

Angelina Pivarnick walked into a hornet's nest on Thursday's new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- getting attacked by all the women in the show's cast after making some shady comments about them to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

The drama started at a store opening for Mike's wife Lauren, at which Angelina was the sole cast member to show support. Right off the bat, she asked Lauren whether anyone else showed up, which they hadn't.

"Are you f--king kidding me? I feel like everyone should be here right now. It is what it is, you're a realist and you know not to have expectations," Angelina told her. "I feel like we should all be here for each other."

In a confessional, Lauren said the comments were a bit of a "buzzkill" at her event, but added that Angelina wasn't exactly wrong either.

Angelina then said the same thing to Mike, who told Angelina that while they would have "obviously" loved it if the other girls came to show their support, "if they're busy, then that's it." He agreed they should all be supporting each other, adding that he wouldn't hear the end of it if he hadn't invited them.

"I would have loved for them to show up but I gotta take the high road," he continued, as Angelina said she wasn't trying to "start s--t" and asked him to not go to the other girls saying she was "stirring s--t." She then pointed out how close Jenni "JWoww" Farley lived to the event, before Mike said he had to give her "the benefit of the doubt" because Jenni has two children. That being said, he did admit to feeling "a little upset."

Despite Angelina's plea for him to not gossip with the other girls, Mike did just that. During a playdate with JWoww, he filled her in on Angelina's comments, making it seem to Jenni that "Angelina wanted to make the event about the rest of them not attending." Jenni then relayed that to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola before a charcuterie party at Nicole's to which Angelina was also invited.

"She's trying to pit him against us now. The first moment she gets to throw us girls under the bus, she does it. I can't do it anymore," exclaimed Deena before Pivarnick arrived.

When Angelina showed up, it was awkward right off the bat. Sammi then cut straight to the chase, asking about Lauren's event, as Ange told them all that Mike was "very upset that nobody showed up." She then said, "I thought it was odd some of you didn't show up," as the three moms pointed to their kids as excuses, while Sammi said she had a business to run.

"You're messy," Sam told her, before the other women all asked why she was talking smack about them at the event. "Why do you have to start stuff? It's always an issue," said Snooki, while Jenni called Angelina out for insinuating they weren't "true friends" of Mike's since they didn't go to the store opening.

"It's not something for you to understand, it's for Lauren to understand. I couldn't make it and I told Lauren," said JWoww, as Sammi asked, "If we can't make it, why do you have to talk s--t? As a girlfriend you just say, 'I guess they're busy.'"

"I said I can't make it, I have my business to run, which you don't know anything about so don't talk about me," she continued. "I don't like people talking about my character behind my back, I'm 36 years old."

Angelina began to point the finger at Mike, asking what he told them about their interactions at Lauren's event.

"Mike pulled me aside yesterday and said, 'Angelina's deliberately making you look bad and she is not your friend,'" said JWoww, before reading a text she also received from Sitch. "I do appreciate Angelina coming to the opening but she took that opportunity to say where are you friends and she went in, she made it a thing," he wrote in the message.

Angelina was livid, accusing Mike of throwing her under the bus while also claiming he was saying the same thing. She then called him up and started to unload on him over the phone -- but Mike played it cool and brought up how she asked, "Where are you friends?" Over speaker, he said that he told Angelina he figured the rest of them "had an excuse" as to why they couldn't make it, stopping short of admitting he too was a little upset. After calling him an "a-hole" for throwing her under the bus, Mike hung up.

"You should have went and enjoyed your time there instead of talking about us," Deena then exclaimed. "I don't think you were being malicious, I think you were being who you are. I know who you are now and I don't want that in my life."

"Ange, I can't do this anymore. I have tried over and over again to be your friend and I wind up in this seat every time, fighting with you. I don't trust you," she continued, the mother-of-three telling Pivarnick she wished she actually had time during the day to go to an event.

"I can't even get my nails done, Angelina, I have no time to myself," she exclaimed. "It's frustrating, you don't know! Of course, I would love to be there! How many times do we have to do this, I'm done, I'm leaving, I'm not doing this with you anymore. I'm done with her."

With that, Deena stormed outside, before venting to producers that she's "a mom, not an aunt." Snooki, meanwhile, told Angelina that she's "never had a girlfriend like this" before her.

Sammi then got into it with Angelina, telling her to "shut up!" repeatedly as Pivarnick kept interjecting. "You just got here, give me a break! Why are you coming at me?" asked Ange, before Giancola shot back, "I have a business! You don't know what it's like to run a business because you don't have one! It doesn't look good because we just made up!"

Jenni couldn't help but laugh, happy to have the "old" Sam back ... and as an ally against Angelina. She then called Pivarnick an "instigator" who should have "stuck up for us" at Lauren's event instead of talking "s--t" about them. She then said a sign of a real friend is someone who speaks highly of you even when you're not around, not someone who drags "them through the mud and then runs them over with the bus."

The episode ended with Jenni exclaiming, "We're not friends. What you do is so dirty to the girls at this table, nobody wants you here!"